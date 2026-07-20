TechM, GSK Pharma, India Cements: Top stock picks for decent gains; check price targets

Amid the rising volatility in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firms including Canara Bank Securities and SMC Global Securities have suggested select stocks including India Cements Ltd, Tech Mahindra, Uno Minda and Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd to buy for short-term gains on the back of strong charts and sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firms said on the stocks:

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The India Cements | Buy | Target Price: Rs 448-452 | Stop Loss: Rs 375

India Cements is exhibiting a bullish rectangle breakout on the daily chart after spending several weeks consolidating within the Rs 368-405 range. The decisive move above the upper boundary of the consolidation zone suggests renewed buying interest and signals the potential resumption of the medium-term uptrend. The stock has also reclaimed its long-term moving average, while improving RSI and a positive MACD crossover indicate strengthening momentum. The breakout resistance near Rs 405-410 is now expected to act as immediate support on any pullback, whereas the lower boundary of the consolidation around Rs 368-370 remains a strong base for the ongoing uptrend. Sustaining above Rs 410 levels could open the door for next upside. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 400-410 levels with the expected upside of Rs 448-452 levels with stop loss below Rs 375.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities

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Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,687-2,812 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,351

The chart of GSK Pharma is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key Rs 2,525 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 2,687, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 57, reflecting strong momentum, although overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 2,687 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 2,812 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 2,441. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 2,506 with short-term targets of Rs 2,687-2,812, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 2,351.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities

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Tech Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,735-1,755 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,390

Tech Mahindra Ltd is showing a strong bullish breakout on the daily chart after spending several months consolidating in the Rs 1,300–1,560 range. It has decisively moved above the upper boundary of this range, indicating that buyers have regained control and the broader uptrend is likely to resume. The breakout is supported by improving momentum, with RSI trending higher and MACD maintaining a positive crossover, reflecting strengthening buying interest. The Rs 1,550–1,560 zone, which earlier acted as a major resistance, is now expected to provide immediate support on any pullback. As long as the stock holds above the breakout zone, the outlook remains positive. Therefore, one accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 1530-1540 levels the expected upside of Rs 1,735-1755 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,390.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Uno Minda | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,240-1,304| Stop Loss: Rs 1,080

The chart of Uno Minda Ltd is showing a long-term bullish trendline breakout. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key Rs 1,172 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 1,240, which also coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 49, reflecting strong momentum, although overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 1,240 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 1,304 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 1,136. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 1,240-1,304 and keep a stop-loss at Rs 1,080.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities