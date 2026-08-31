Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai: Where should you live in your 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s?

For single professionals aged 25-35, Hyderabad and Bengaluru emerge as the preferred choices. At this stage, purchasing power and income growth matter most, while pollution, traffic and long commutes are considered trade-offs.

The analysis says both cities offer strong purchasing power, allowing professionals to stretch their earnings further while building capital. The emphasis here is on career opportunity and wealth creation rather than maximum comfort.

Starting a family: Ahmedabad, Chennai, Pune

For those aged 30-40 who are beginning a family, the priorities shift. Purchasing power still matters, but safety becomes equally important. Ahmedabad, Chennai and Pune emerge as the best-fit cities.

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Ahmedabad scores strongly on safety at a moderate cost of living, while Chennai and Pune combine purchasing power with safety. The framework suggests that this balance becomes more important once household needs expand.

School-going children: Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Jaipur

For families aged 35-50 with school-going children, safety, pollution and healthcare take centre stage. Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Coimbatore and Jaipur are identified as the best-fit cities.

These cities score among the stronger performers on safety and pollution, while their lower purchasing power scores are presented as a manageable trade-off. For families, the advantage is that they do not have to compromise as heavily on clean air and safe streets for affordability.

Peak earning years: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune

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For employed professionals aged 35-50 in their peak earning years, property price-to-income and cost of living become important. Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune stand out.

Hyderabad has the lowest property price-to-income ratio among the cities highlighted, at 4.3, indicating comparatively affordable homes relative to income. Ahmedabad and Pune also have ratios below 8, versus 30.1 in Mumbai and 16.1 in Delhi.

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Pre-retirement and retirement: Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad; Surat, Indore, Coimbatore and Jaipur

The priorities change again after the peak earning years. For people aged 48-60 approaching retirement, quality of life, safety and healthcare become more important, with Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad identified as best fits.

For those aged 50 and above seeking a second home or having recently exited the workforce, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Surat are highlighted. For full retirement relocation, the analysis points to Surat, Indore, Coimbatore and Jaipur, where safety, pollution, healthcare and lower property costs offer a more balanced proposition.

The broader message from Jethwani’s framework is that there is no single “best” Indian city, and the trade-offs matter as much as headline rankings. The right choice depends on what a person is optimising for—career growth, family security, affordability, healthcare or quality of life—and those priorities can change substantially over a lifetime.

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