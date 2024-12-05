scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Three ICICI Bank offices searched by Maharashtra GST in tax-related probe

Feedback

Three ICICI Bank offices searched by Maharashtra GST in tax-related probe

This development comes at a time when ICICI Bank is riding high on solid financial performance. In the September quarter, the lender reported a 14.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹11,746 crore.

In the September quarter, the lender reported a 14.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹11,746 crore. In the September quarter, the lender reported a 14.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹11,746 crore.

The Maharashtra GST department has launched a search operation at three offices of ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private lender. The raids, initiated on December 4, are part of an ongoing investigation under Sections 67(1) and (2) of the Maharashtra GST Act, 2017. While the bank has not disclosed specifics, it confirmed full cooperation with the authorities.

Related Articles

"Please note that on December 4, 2024, GST authorities initiated search at three offices of ICICI Bank. The proceedings are on-going, and the Bank is co-operating fully in providing data as per request placed," the bank informed exchanges late on December 4.

Neither the bank nor the GST department has provided further details regarding the nature or scope of the search. Market watchers are keeping a close eye on ICICI Bank’s shares for potential reactions at the opening bell. On the NYSE, the bank's ADR closed up 0.36% on December 4, although it retreated sharply from intraday highs amid increased trading volumes.

This development comes at a time when ICICI Bank is riding high on solid financial performance. In the September quarter, the lender reported a 14.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹11,746 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9.5% YoY to ₹20,048 crore, and the bank's gross NPA ratio improved to 1.97% as of September 30, down from 2.15% a quarter ago. The net NPA ratio remained steady at 0.42%.

ICICI Bank's resilience has set it apart from peers like Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank, which are grappling with rising asset stress. The bank attributes its success to disciplined underwriting, selective lending, and robust risk management practices.

Despite the ongoing probe, ICICI Bank’s stock has gained 32% year-to-date, reflecting investor confidence in its performance and strategy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 05, 2024, 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank Ltd