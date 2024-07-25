Tilaknagar, United Spirits, UBL, Radico Khaitan shares rally up to 8% today. Here's why 

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, United Breweries Ltd (UBL), Radico Khaitan Ltd climbed up to 8 per cent in Thursday's trade amid report the Andhra Pradesh government is looking to resume the procurement of liquor from India's top manufacturers. This, as per the source-based report by Informist, would replace the current practice of preferring local brands. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on overhauling the state's excise policy, the Informist report suggested, adding that new one will soon be announced that will revise procurement, pricing, and quality standards.

As per the report, the Andhra government intends to purchase branded liquor from well-known manufacturers such as United Spirits Ltd, United Breweries Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd. The aim is to replace local brands with trusted and popular ones, under a revised pricing structure, it said. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

Tilaknagar Industries shares climbed 8.48 per cent to hit a high of Rs 262 on BSE. United Spitits jumped 4.62 per cent to Rs 1,449.45. United Breweries advanced 2.41 per cent to Rs 2,070.40. Radico Khaitan was up 1.29 per cent at Rs 1,742.75. Som Distilleries edged 0.23 per cent higher to Rs 111 while Globus Spirits added 0.43 per cent to Rs 909.40.

As per the report, state government officials have already initiated talks with popular distilleries and breweries, so that they can begin supplies. CM Naidu presented a white paper in the state assembly on the excise department and issues related to liquor procurement and pricing, the report suggested.