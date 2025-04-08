Titan Company shares in focus today on Q4 business update 

Shares of Titan Company Ltd are in news today after the jewellery and luxury goods major reported a 25% year-on-year growth in Q4 key business segments. Growth came at 21% for the last fiscal. The company’s consolidated retail network added 72 net stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 3,312 stores.

Jewellery (domestic ops.) reported a 24% YoY growth on the back of significant increase in gold prices. Both plain (gold) jewellery at 27% YoY and coins at 65% YoY respectively, led this growth.

Watches (domestic ops.) logged another quarter of strong 20% YoY growth. Titan, Fastrack and Sonata propelled analog watches growth to 18% YoY. All the key retail channels of Helios, Titan World and Fastrack grew in healthy double digits with Helios channel registering the highest growth (relatively) reflecting consumer penchant for premium product offerings. The watches division added 41 new stores in the quarter, comprising of 20 stores in Titan World, 10 in Helios, and 11 in Fastrack respectively.

EyeCare (domestic ops.) climbed 18% YoY contributed well by Revenue and buyers. Titan Eyeplus, with its multibrand approach, registered a healthy double-digit growth driven by international brands.

In the previous session, Titan shares ended 1.71% lower at Rs 3023.65 on BSE. Titan Company stock opened lower at Rs 2,949 against the previous close of Rs 3076.15 on BSE. The stock, which forms part of late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio has lost 20% in a year and fallen 7.08 percent in 2025.