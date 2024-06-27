Titan, Supreme Petrochem shares to turn ex-dividend today; RBL Bank, AU SFB fund raisings; Aurionpro bonus & more

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's biggest stock bet Titan Company Ltd and Supreme Petrochem are two stocks that will turn ex-date for dividend today. Share India Securities Ltd will get ex-date for stock split while Aurionpro Solutions will get ex-date for bonus shares. RBL Bank and AU Small Finance Bank would be mulling raising funds today.

In the case of Titan Company, the Tata group firm had announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share. The dividend will be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of Titan's 40th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. Supreme Petrochem had announced a final dividend of Rs 7 apiece. Today is also the record date for the same and cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility of members for voting on AGM resolution.

Aurionpro Solutions shares will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 today. The Share India Securities stock will split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares of face value Rs 2 each.

In the case of RBL Bank, the private lender said a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for Thursday for raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). It would also look into a proposal for the issue of debt securities, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

The AU SFB board would consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode, subject to shareholders approval.



It would also consider borrowing of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, subject to necessary approvals and requirements, as applicable.