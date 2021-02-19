Top losers today: List of 5 shares that fell up to 5%; ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank

Share market indices fell for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors booked profit in auto and banking stocks. Tracking cues from weak Asian equities, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 434 points lower at 50,889 and NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 137 points to 14,981.

Yesterday, Sensex ended 379 points lower at 51,324 and Nifty fell 89 points to 15,118. On Tuesday, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,431.

Sensex falls 434 points, Nifty at 14,981: Five factors behind the market crash

Here's a look at top losers that led the market fall on BSE and NSE today

1. ONGC

The top loser on both bourses closed 5.06% lower at Rs 105.10 today. The share price fell 6.2% intraday to the day's low of Rs 103.85. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,32,218.73 crore as of today's session. It has risen 8% in one week, 7% in one month and 12% year-to-date.

2. Tata Steel

Share of Tata Steel was among the top loser on NSE that hit an intraday low of Rs 656 today. The stock price of Tata Steel has fallen over 1.44% in the last week and 1.4% in one month. Tata Steel shares trade higher than 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 and 20-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the large-cap firm stood at Rs 76,849.74 crore as of today's closing session. The top loser on NSE closed 4.06% lower at Rs 669.40 today.

3. State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) shares traded as top losers on both bourses. The stock hit day's low of Rs 395, falling 4.82% and later closed 3.77% lower at Rs 399.35 on BSE and 3.52% lower at Rs 400.60 on NSE today. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 3,56,404.36 lakh crore.

4. Axis Bank

The stock of the private lender ended 3.59% lower at Rs 749.35 on BSE and 3.40% lower at Rs 750.60 on NSE. The banking stock touched a low of Rs 741.4 on BSE today, falling 4.61% today. The market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2,29,496.48 crore. Axis Bank is trading higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages. The stock price of Axis Bank has fallen 0.13% in one week. The stock has corrected 3.5% in the last 2 days of the fall.

5. ICICI Bank

Shares of India's second-largest private sector lender-ICICI Bank closed 3.2% lower at Rs 623.9 on BSE and 2.99% at Rs 625.40 on NSE, ranking as the top loser on both the exchanges. ICICI Bank shares touched a day's low of Rs 618.95, falling 4% intraday on BSE. The stock has fallen 7.2% in the last 4 days of consecutive falls. ICICI Bank shares have corrected 3.6% in the last week. However, the stock rose 14% in the last one month and 16% year-to-date. ICICI Bank stock price trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages. The Market-cap of the private lender stood at Rs 4,31,177.44 crore as of today's closing session.

Other losers were Maruti, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, Airtel and L&T. On the other hand, HCL Tech, RIL, NTPC, HUL, TCS and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was negative on the BSE, with 1,182 shares rising, 1,779 shares falling and a total of 170 unchanged shares.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.28 per cent to end at 22.25. The BSE's market capitalisation fell to Rs 203 lakh crore in today's session.

