IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know

The countdown to the IPL 2027 mini-auction has begun, with Goa set to host the event on December 16 as franchises prepare to fine-tune their squads for the league’s 20th season. Teams have been asked to finalise their player retentions by November 15, setting the stage for a month of squad planning, trade decisions and purse calculations ahead of the auction, cricinfo reported.
The December event will be a mini-auction and is expected to be the last auction of the current IPL cycle before a mega auction in 2028. Once retention lists are submitted, franchises will receive the registered player pool and shortlist targets based on their squad requirements. The final player list and auction-set order are expected to be shared in the week before the event, giving teams time to firm up their bidding strategies.