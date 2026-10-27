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IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know

IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know

The December 16 auction will be a mini-auction rather than a mega auction. It is also expected to be the final auction of the current IPL cycle, with a mega auction scheduled for 2028.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 10:12 AM IST
IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know The December 16 auction will be a mini-auction rather than a mega auction.

The countdown to the IPL 2027 mini-auction has begun, with Goa set to host the event on December 16 as franchises prepare to fine-tune their squads for the league’s 20th season. Teams have been asked to finalise their player retentions by November 15, setting the stage for a month of squad planning, trade decisions and purse calculations ahead of the auction, cricinfo reported.

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The December event will be a mini-auction and is expected to be the last auction of the current IPL cycle before a mega auction in 2028. Once retention lists are submitted, franchises will receive the registered player pool and shortlist targets based on their squad requirements. The final player list and auction-set order are expected to be shared in the week before the event, giving teams time to firm up their bidding strategies.

MUST READ: After 18 years: Nike returns to IPL through multi-year partnership with Mumbai Indians

IPL Trades: Pant, Natarajan Take Pay Cuts

The IPL trade window has seen two major player swaps ahead of the 2027 season. In June, Delhi Capitals acquired Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants at a revised fee of ₹15 crore, while Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG for ₹13.5 crore.

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In October, T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹5 crore, down from the ₹10.75 crore DC paid for him at the 2025 auction. Delhi Capitals acquired Zeeshan Ansari at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

Clashes With India-Sri Lanka ODI

The auction day coincides with the second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. While the two events will run on the same day, the IPL auction is expected to remain the central focus for franchises and fans.

DON'T MISS: IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as Head Coach, Nita Ambani welcomes move

What It Means For Teams

The mini-auction will allow teams to release certain players, retain their core group and bid for replacements in the auction pool. With the retention deadline set for November 15, franchises now have a clear timeline to settle trade decisions, squad balance and budget planning.

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The BCCI is yet to issue a formal public announcement, but multiple reports say the board has communicated the December 16 date and Goa venue to the franchises.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 10:12 AM IST
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