IPL 2027 auction: Mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa? All you need to know

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IPL Trades: Pant, Natarajan Take Pay Cuts

The IPL trade window has seen two major player swaps ahead of the 2027 season. In June, Delhi Capitals acquired Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants at a revised fee of ₹15 crore, while Kuldeep Yadav moved to LSG for ₹13.5 crore.

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In October, T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹5 crore, down from the ₹10.75 crore DC paid for him at the 2025 auction. Delhi Capitals acquired Zeeshan Ansari at his existing fee of ₹40 lakh.

Clashes With India-Sri Lanka ODI

The auction day coincides with the second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. While the two events will run on the same day, the IPL auction is expected to remain the central focus for franchises and fans.

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What It Means For Teams

The mini-auction will allow teams to release certain players, retain their core group and bid for replacements in the auction pool. With the retention deadline set for November 15, franchises now have a clear timeline to settle trade decisions, squad balance and budget planning.

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The BCCI is yet to issue a formal public announcement, but multiple reports say the board has communicated the December 16 date and Goa venue to the franchises.