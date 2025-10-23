Top stocks in news: BEL, HCL Tech, UBL, Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Jain Resource, Epack Prefab

Indian benchmark indices extended gains on Monday and posted a mild rise during the Muhurat trading session, thanks to fag-end profit booking on Tuesday. BSE Sensex added 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, to settle at 84,426.34, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, October 23, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive (India), Laurus Labs, PTC India Financial Services, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Fabtech Technologies, Jumbo Bag, Andhra Cements, Sagar Cements, South India Paper Mills, and Vardhman Textiles will announce their earnings for the September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ICICI Bank, Uniparts India and KSolves India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence player has received an order valued at Rs 633 crore from Cochin Shipyard for the supply of items required for various sensors, weapon equipment, fire control systems, and communication equipment.

HCL Technologies: DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with the IT solutions major to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across its ecosystem.

Advertisement

United Breweries: Heineken NV stated that in India, organic net revenue grew by a mid-single digit, while beer volume fell by a mid-single digit in Q3CY25, impacted by an unusually strong monsoon season. The price-mix expanded by a high-single digit, supported by pricing in key states and portfolio mix. Premium volume grew in the low teens.

Bharat Dynamics: The Indian Army is set to procure 2,408 Nag Mark 2 anti-tank guided missiles and 107 NAMICA vehicles in a major indigenous defence deal expected to be approved shortly. BDL, as the manufacturing partner, stands to benefit significantly from this strong order inflow.

NMDC: The metal products company has revised prices of iron ore, effective October 22, with the price of Baila Lump (65.5%, 10–40 mm) at Rs 5,550 per tonne and Baila Fines (64%, –10 mm) at Rs 4,750 per tonne.

Advertisement

Jain Resource Recycling: The non-ferrous metal products player reported a 77.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 99.2 crore, while revenue surged 51.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,113.7 crore in the September 2025 quarter. It also signed a joint venture agreement with C&Y Group Investments, Inc. for a recycling and manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: The metal solutions player has received a contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the supply of regular EUE tubing, pup joints, and crossovers. The total order value is around Rs 358 crore.

Avanti Feeds: Australia has approved its first import of unpeeled Indian prawns, ending an eight-year ban tied to disease concerns. The move opens a new export market for Indian aquaculture producers—particularly in Andhra Pradesh—providing diversification beyond the U.S. market and supporting higher margins for prawn exporters.

Epack Prefab Technologies: The pre-engineering solutions player reported a 104.2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 29.5 crore, while the revenue soared 61.9 per cent to Rs 433.9 crore for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025. Ebitda margins increased to 11.51 per cent for the quarter.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The metal company has completed the acquisition of a 49.99% stake in Thriveni Pellets from Adler Industrial Services and Thriveni Earthmovers. It also announced the allotment of 19,57,458 equity shares at Rs 1,460.50 per share, valued at Rs 285.88 crore, on a preferential basis to Adler Industrial Services, a promoter shareholder of Thriveni Pellets.

Advertisement

Fusion Finance: The IRDAI has issued a Certificate of Registration to the company to act as a Corporate Agent (Composite) under the Insurance Act. The company will now be able to solicit insurance products to its customers as a Corporate Agent.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services player company has entered into an agreement with Megha City Gas Distribution to provide its Zaggle Fleet Program for the next five years.

Nectar Lifesciences: The secured debt, along with the accrued interest owed by Nectar Lifesciences, has been fully repaid and settled with the banks. As a result, the consortium charge on all assets of the company, amounting to Rs 1,338.35 crore, in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company, has been completely satisfied.

Filatex India: The textile company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Revti Business and Wastewear Inc. to establish a multi-faceted collaboration focused on textile waste recycling, product innovation, and global co-branding.

Gulshan Polyols: The agro-product company has received a contract from oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the supply of 1,75,652 kilolitres of ethanol, having an estimated order value of Rs 1,184.86 crore for ESY 2025–26.