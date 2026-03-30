Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Friday amid the back rising bond yields and weak global sentiments led by rupee depreciation, FII outflows due to geopolitical concerns. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,690 points, or 2.25 per cent, to close at 73,583.22, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to end at 22,819.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, March 30, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of TVS Motor Company shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Gujarat Cotex shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers and Triton Valves shall trade ex-bonus today.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute: The Coal India subsidiary will make its stock market debut on Monday, March 30 after the company raised Rs 1,842 crore via IPO between March 20 -March 24 by selling its shares for Rs 172 apiece with a lot size of 80 shares. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.05 times with nearly 1.10 lakh applications.

JSW Steel: The metal major's subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel, has acquired the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis.

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Coal India: The state-run coal miner has received a letter of award (LoA) from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for setting up a 750 MWh (187.5 MW for 4 hours) BESS plant at Choutuppal, at a tariff of Rs 3.14 lakh per MW per month. The project cost is Rs 1,057.09 crore. It has formed a 50:50 joint venture, DVC CIL Power, with Damodar Valley Corporation.

NTPC: The company board approved the state-run power arm's investment proposal for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with a total capacity of 4.70 GWh, at an estimated project cost of Rs 5,821.90 crore. It also approved an additional equity commitment of Rs 3,173.67 crore in Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL).

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 444.44 crore from the centre for E-Governance. The order involves a request for proposal for the selection of a system integrator for KSWAN 3.0. It has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 13.03 crore from the Mumbai Port Authority.

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Bank of Baroda: The Government of Madhya Pradesh has revoked a five-year ban on the lender from conducting state government business within 24 hours of issuing the initial order. The initial order, issued by the Madhya Pradesh Institutional Finance Commissioner on March 27, cited alleged lapses in handling funds under the Chief Minister Kisan Yojana.

Suzlon Energy: Sairam Prasad, the CEO of Global Operations and Maintenance Services has resigned from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours of 31st March 2026 and accordingly he will cease to be the SMP from the date of his resignation.

NLC India: The coal miner firm's joint venture with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has started coal production at the Pachwara South coal block. The block has extractable coal reserves of 264.84 million tonnes, with a normative mining capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum and an average coal grade of G10.

Thermax: The capital goods player's subsidiary, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, has secured a boiler package supply order valued at Rs 1,600 crore from a thermal power projects company in Central India for a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant.

KNR Constructions: The EPC and construction player has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of a four-lane NH-167 stretch from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad–Panaji section under NH(O) on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis in Telangana. The project cost is Rs 1,734 crore.

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ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player has received a show-cause-cum-demand notice from the Directorate General of Goods & Services Tax Intelligence, Rajasthan, alleging a GST demand of Rs 149.73 crore for the period from April 2021 to March 2025. It also has commissioned the third phase of 11.429 MW / 51.354 MWh BESS project capacity at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

GR Infraprojects: The civil construction and infra firm has emerged as the L1 bidder for an NHAI project worth Rs 1,453.57 crore in Gujarat. The project involves the upgradation of an existing two-lane carriageway to a four-lane carriageway. It has received a contract worth Rs 413.37 crore from NTPC for the implementation of BESS at the Mouda Super Thermal Power Station.

Aarti Pharmalabs: The USFDA conducted an inspection of the company’s Unit-IV in Palghar, Maharashtra, and issued a Form 483 with one observation, which is procedural in nature.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: The specialty chemical company’s subsidiary, GFCL EV, has raised $80 million from a global marquee investor, in addition to $50 million already raised from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Syngene International: Peter Bains has resigned from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 30, 2026. The board has appointed Siddharth Mittal as an Additional Director, designated as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, subject to shareholder approval.

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Dilip Buildcon: The construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Gujarat, for the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada River. The project cost is Rs 698.49 crore.

Ceigall India: The EPC & infra player's subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled spur connectivity project in Punjab on a Hybrid Annuity Mode basis. The project cost is Rs 603 crore.

CMS Info Systems: The financial services player has announced the acquisition of the ATM managed services business of Financial Software and Systems (FSS) for Rs 115 crore. The transaction involves the transfer of operating assets and the novation of customer contracts, and is expected to close in Q1 FY27.

JNK India: The industrial products player has received a major order worth Rs 300–600 crore from JNK Global Co, Korea, for providing support services and supplies for a cracker furnace package for a refinery project in India.

Deepak Builders and Engineers India: The construction firm has emerged as the L1 bidder for a residential infrastructure project at the Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex Township of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Haryana. The total project value stands at Rs 474.25 crore.