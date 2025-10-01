Top stocks in news: Epack Prefab, Nestle, JRR, Lupin, RPower, AEL, JP Associates, RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled marginally lower on Tuesday amid monthly expiry of September F&O contracts ahead of RBI’s monetary policy later today. BSE Sensex fell 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 80,267.62, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 24,611.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 01, 2025:

Epack Prefab Technologies: The pre-engineered and prefabricated structure player will it stock market debut on Wednesday, October 1 as it offered its shares in the price band of Rs 194-204 per share with a lot size of 73 shares to raise Rs 504 crore between September 24 and September 26. The issue was overall subscribed 3.07 times during the three-day bidding process.

Jain Resource Recycling: The non-ferrous metal player is set to make it stock market debut on Wednesday, October 01 as it sold its shares in the price band of Rs 220-232 per share with a lot size of 64 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,250 crore between September 24 and September 26. The issue was overall subscribed 15.90 times.

BMW Ventures: The trader and distributor of industrial components will also be listed on Wednesday, October 01 as it sold the shares in the price band of Rs 94-99 with a lot size of 151 shares. It raised Rs 231.66 crore through its primary offering, which was open for bidding between September 24-26. The issue was overall subscribed only 1.50 times.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group’s flaghship firm’s subsidiary, Adani Road Transport (ARTL), has executed a share purchase agreement with Yashodhan Highways (YHPL) and DRN Infrastructure (DRN) to acquire a 100 per cent stake in YHPL. It has executed a share purchase agreement with KN Highways Development (KNHDPL) and DRN Infrastructure to acquire a 100 per cent stake in KNHDPL.

Nestle India: The FMCG company further strengthened its commitment to India as it signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) to expedite investments in greenfield and brownfield projects in Odisha and its existing manufacturing locations.

Shree Cement: The cement player has commissioned a clinkerisation unit having a capacity of 3.65 MTPA at its integrated cement plant being set up at Jaitaran, Rajasthan.

Lupin: The pharma company has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, which is bioequivalent to Xarelto for oral suspension of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension is used for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency: The state-run NBFC shares its business updates for the three-months ended on September 30, 2025 as it reported a 86 per cent YoY rise in the loan sanctioned to Rs 33,148 crore, while loan disbursements rose 54 per cent YoY to Rs 15,043 crore.

Jaiprakash Associates: The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates by Jindal Power, a part of the Jindal Group.

RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm signed an MoU with Etihad Rail for business collaboration in the mobility sector in the geographies of the UAE and beyond.

Oil India: The state-run oil marketing company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAIL (India) to strengthen cooperation across the natural gas value chain and unlock synergies for expanding access to cleaner energy.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani led company is selling its five Indonesian coal subsidiaries for $12 million (Rs 106 crore) to Biotruster (Singapore). The deal, signed on September 29, 2025, will close by December 30, 2025. This move supports Reliance Power's focus on streamlining assets and prioritizing domestic renewable energy projects.

Newgen Software Technologies: The IT solutions company's subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies (UK), has executed an agreement worth 29.85 lakh pound with a customer for software license, implementation, and maintenance services.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The SaaS solutions company, which provides AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, through its subsidiary, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sojern Inc., a leading AI-led MarTech company focused on the hospitality sector.

Man Industries: SEBI has disposed of the long-pending legacy matters of the company for FY 2015 to FY 2021. The matters were mainly on account of non-consolidation of financial statements with Merino Shelters (MSPL) and other procedural matters. The capital markets regulator has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the company.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: The aerospace and defence company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries for jointly exploring commercial shipbuilding and heavy engineering projects across domestic and international markets.

Atlantaa: The toll company has entered into an agreement with IRCON International for undertaking a contract worth Rs 2,485 crore. The contract involves the construction of the Bhandara-Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra on an EPC mode.