Top stocks in news: HCL Tech, Suzlon, SBI, Auro Pharma, HDFC Life, BEML, Tata Elxsi, HZL

Indian equity benchmark indices rebounded sharply and settled higher on Tuesday on the back of supportive global and domestic cues. The BSE Sensex jumped 753.03 points, or 0.96 per cent, to close at 79,273.33, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 211.75 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 24,576.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

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Q4 results today: SBI Life Insurance Company, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Maharashtra Scooters, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sangam India, and Tata Communications will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of CIE Automotive India and Sanofi India shall trade ex-date for dividend while, Propshare Platina and Propshare Titania shall trade ex-date for income distribution.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player reported a 4.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 4,488 crore, while revenue increased 12.3 per cent YoY to Rs 33,981 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebit increased 3.3 per cent YOY to Rs 5,620 crore and margin dropped 150 bps to 16.5 per cent for the quarter. It announced a dividend of Rs 24 per share for FY27.

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HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company board has approved the re-appointment of Vibha Padalkar as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Life for a period of five years, effective September 12, 2026.

State Bank of India: Eight officials of SBI—Amit Verma, Debasish Mishra, Dipak Kumar De, Niraj Kumar Panda, Ratna Teja Dinakara Akella, Sahadevan Radhakrishnan, Sukhvinder Kaur Ganesh, and Varinder Khanna—have been promoted as Deputy Managing Directors, effective April 21.

Tata Elxsi: The IT solutions player reported a 27.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 220.4 crore, while revenue rose 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 993.8 crore for the January-March 2026 period. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 75 per share for FY26.

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Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company has decided to initiate a buyback of 54.23 lakh equity shares worth Rs 800 crore at a price of Rs 1,475 per share, starting April 23. The closing date will be April 29.

BEML: The state-run defence player has secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of trawl assemblies, with a contract value of Rs 590 crore.

Persistent Systems: The IT solutions player reported a 33.7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 529.3 crore, while revenue rose 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,055.1 crore for the three-months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebit increased 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 659.2 crore, while margins improved to 16.25 per cent. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for FY26.

Hindustan Zinc: The company board will meet on April 24 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 2026, as well as the declaration of the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for FY27.

Suzlon Energy: The wind energy player has launched ​its 5 megawatt (MW) and 6.3 ‌MW wind turbine models in Europe, targeting the continent's repowering and ​new-build markets. It ​is entering a key repowering ⁠phase, creating demand for ​higher-capacity, site-specific turbines.

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360One WAM: The financial services player reported a 16.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 292 crore, while revenue increased 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 835 crore for the March 2026t quarter. The company board announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY27.

Cyient DLM: The ER&D player reported a 27.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 22.4 crore, while revenue tumbled 13.8 per cent YoY to Rs 369.1 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its order book stood at Rs 2,416.6 crore at the end of March quarter.

Karnataka Bank: The private lender bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Pine Labs, a provider of point-of-sale (PoS) solutions. Through this partnership, the bank aims to strengthen digital payment options for its customers.

PNC Infratech: The infra and EPC company has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for two HAM-based national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 crore.