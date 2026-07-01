Top stocks in news: Kotak Bank, Advit Jewels, YES Bank, RailTel, RITES, KPIT Tech, LTTS, autos

Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a muted note on Tuesday, following a choppy trading session as traders remained cautious over the geopolitical developments and the US Fed's commentary. The BSE Sensex shed 249.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 76,478.67, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 80.50 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,865.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 01, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals and Grovy India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Auto stocks: Automobile stocks including both passenger vehicle makers, two- and three-wheeler manufactures, EV firms and commercial vehicle players will be in focus on Wednesday as automobile manufacturers are set to report their monthly sales figures for June 2026.

Advit Jewels: The 'Rambhajo' brand parent will make it stock market debut on Wednesday, July 1 after the company raised a total of Rs 165 crore from its IPO, which was open for bidding between June 23 and June 25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 130-138 per share with a lot size of 100 shares.

Waterway Leisure Tourism: The Cordelia Cruisde parent shall also being its stock market journey from July 1 after the company raised a total 565 crore from its primary offering, which was open for bidding between June 23-25. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 769-808 per share with a lot size of 18 shares.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank: The leading private lender has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Deutsche Bank's retail banking, affluent private banking, and wealth management business in India. The business comprises approximately Rs 29,000 crore in loans, Rs 16,000 crore in deposits, and Rs 10,500 crore in assets under management.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions company announced the launch of Tensai for Reasoning Ops, the first generally available operating stage of its Tensai Agentic ITOps platform. The platform's agents read live operational signals, reason over enterprise context, and recommend evidence-backed actions, while human experts validate and execute them.

YES Bank: CareEdge Ratings has upgraded the lender's ratings for its Infrastructure Bonds and Tier II Bonds from CARE AA-/Stable to CARE AA+/Stable, while rating for certificate of deposits is reaffirmed at CARE A1+.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway company has received a work order worth Rs 107.6 crore from Mahanadi Coalfields for the establishment of an MPLS VPN network on a rental basis for a period of 60 months.

KPIT Technologies: The solutions player warned of its June quarter results to be weak. It expects its US Dollar revenue to decline 1 per cent YoY for the June quarter, compared to the same period last year. It also expects EBITDA margin and net margin to decline sequentially during the quarter. Despite the muted start, KPIT said it remains confident of a recovery in the second half of FY27.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major said the USFDA has issued six observations following a good manufacturing practices inspection of its manufacturing facility in Goa. The inspection was conducted between June 22 and June 30, 2026. At the conclusion of the inspection, the company received a Form 483 carrying six observations.

L&T Technology Service: The IT company launched Ainfonix 4.0, an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to help process industry companies convert engineering documents and technical records into structured digital data.

RITES: The infra, consultancy, and engineering firm has secured a Rs 175.41 crore project management consultancy contract from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) for infrastructure development works on its campus. The order covers planning, design and development of infrastructural facilities and other related works at the university on a cost-plus PMC fee basis.

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Capital Infra Trust: The Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) focused on operational Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) highway assets reported AUM grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 6,611.4 crore for March 2026, while its portfolio expanded to 12 fully operational HAM assets spanning 8 states and over 2,750 lane-km. It acquired three new assets during FY26 in Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Cupid: The healthcare products player is on track to deliver revenue of more than Rs 150 crore in the June quarter, one of the strongest quarterly performances in its history, prompting the company to raise its medium-term revenue outlook amid improving visibility across domestic and international markets.

Hexagon Nutrition: The research-based healthcare player reported a 56 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 10.90 crore, while revenue from operations was up 8 per cent YoY to Rs 115.04 crore for the March 2026 quarter.

Rane (Madras): The automotive steering and suspension systems maker has entered into an agreement with Hindustan Composites to acquire its friction business as a going concern on a slump sale basis for an enterprise value of Rs 370 crore.

Tata Communications: Genius Wong has resigned as Executive Vice President & Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer of the company, effective July 31. Rupesh Chokshi has been appointed as Executive Vice President & Global Business Head & Network Services, effective August 1.

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RHI Magnesita India: The company board has announced the appointment of Pankaj Malhan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective July 1, 2026. It also announced that Parmod Sagar, who has been serving as the Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of the company, will continue as the Chairman.

