Top stocks in news: Lenskart, Bajaj Auto, HAL, Trent, Nykaa, Nalco, Swiggy, Lupin, Medanta

Indian benchmark indices settled mildly lower on Friday as they staged a strong rebound from day's low amid muted domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex retreated 94.73 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 83,216.28, while NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 17.40 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 25,492.30 70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 10, 2025

Q2 results today: ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Ather Energy, Bajaj Consumer, WeWork India, Emami, Balaji Amines, DOMS Industries, Exicom Tele-Systems, Gujarat Gas, HUDCO, Jindal Stainless, Kalpataru, KPIT Technologies, CE Info Systems, Baazar Style Retail, Sula Vineyards, Suraksha Diagnostic, Syrma SGS Technology, Triveni Turbine, and V-Mart Retail will announce their results for September 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Grid Corporation, Ajanta Pharma, Aurionpro Solutions, Godfrey Phillips India, Route Mobile, Transcorp International, Nexus Select Trust and Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust shall trade ex-date for dividend or income distribution.

Lenskart Solutions: The omnichannel eyewear retailer shall make its stock market debut on Monday, November 10 after it raised a more than Rs 7,278 crore between October 31 and November 04. The company sold its shares for Rs 402 apeice, with a lot size of 37 equity shares share. The issue was overall sold more than 28 times during the bidding period.

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 23.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,479.7 crore, while revenue increased 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 14,922 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda crossed the Rs 3,000 crore mark for the first time, with margins improved to 20.5 per cent.

Trent: The Tata-Group firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 451 crore for Q2FY26, marking a 6.45 per cent YoY. The Zudio-parent’s revenue from operations rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 4,724 crore. Ebitda rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 843.53 crore, while Ebitda margin rose by 7 bps YoY to 17.5 per cent for the reported period.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The PSU defence company has entered into an agreement with General Electric Company, USA, for the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and a support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A programme. The engine deliveries will take place between 2027 and 2032. The contract for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft was signed in September 2025.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa reported a 243 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 34.4 crore, while revenue soared 25.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,346 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda came in at Rs 158 crore, up 52 per cent YoY. The company’s Ebitda margin also expanded to 6.7 per cent for the period.

National Aluminium Company: The state-run metal player reported 36.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,430 crore, while revenue increased 4,292 crore for the July-September 2025 quarter. Ebitda rose 24.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,932.8 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 45 per cent for the quarter. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 apiece.

Lupin: The USFDA completed an onsite clinical inspection from November 3 to 6, 2025, at the company’s Bioresearch Centre in Pune. The US health regulator concluded the inspection with zero Form 483 observations.

Swiggy: The company board of the food distribution player has approved raising funds of up to Rs 10,000 crore via a qualified institutions placement (QIP).

Anant Raj: The real estate & infra firm jumped 30.8 per cent YoY to Rs 138.12 crore, while revenue gained more than 23 per cent YoY to Rs 630.08 crore for the three-months ended September 30, 2025. Ebitda surged 48.3 per cent YoY to Rs 167.97 crore, while margins expanded 26.6 per cent YOY for the period.

Havells India: The electronics player has signed a settlement agreement with the HPL Group and its promoters, paying an amount of Rs 129.60 crore to the HPL Group. As part of the settlement, the HPL Group acknowledges Havells India and its promoters’ absolute rights to the ‘HAVELLS’ mark since 1971. The HPL Group has waived any claims to the ‘HAVELLS’ mark.

Global Health: The operator of Medanta hospitals reported a 21.1 per cent YoY to net profit of Rs 158.4 crore, while revenue increased 14.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,099 crore for the quarter on September 30, 2025. Its Ebitda increased marginally to Rs 230.8 crore, while Ebitda declined to 21 per cent.

Biocon: The USFDA conducted a GMP surveillance inspection of the company’s API facility (Site 6) at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from November 3 to 7, 2025. The US health regulator issued two observations at the end of the inspection.

Kalyan Jewellers India: The gold and jewellery player's net profit nearly doubled to Rs 260 crore, up 99.5 per cent YoY, while revenue soared 37.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,865 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the period jumped 55.8 per cent YoY to Rs 497.1 crore, while Ebitda margins improved 100 bps to 5.3 per cent.

Ashoka Buildcon: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the CEE/Project/NWR, North Western Railway, Jaipur (the Authority) for a project worth Rs 539.35 crore. The project involves the upgradation of the existing electric traction system in the Ajmer Division of the North Western Railway.

Allied Blenders & Distillers: The Madras High Court has dismissed the writ petition filed in 2013 by John Distilleries, which sought cancellation of Allied Blenders & Distillers’ trademark ‘Officer’s Choice’ (label). However, the Court allowed the writ petition filed by Allied Blenders & Distillers seeking cancellation of John Distilleries’ ‘Original Choice’ trademark.