Top stocks in news: Lenskart, Nestle, Hy-Tech, Manika, RVNL, Mazagon, Coforge, GR Infra, HEG, Lumino

Quarterly earnings today: Companies including Augmont Enterprises, Lumino Industries, Symbiotec Pharmalab and Elitecon International will announce their results for the June 2026 quarter later today.

Manika Plastech: The rigid polymer player will make its stock market debut on Monday, September 21 after the company raised a total of Rs 125 crore between September 11 and September 16 after the company sold in the price band of Rs 40-43 apiece with a lot size of 348 equity shares. It issue was overall subscribed a 28.14 times, fetching over 49.23 lakh applications.

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Lenskart Solutions: Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust is likely to sell up to 3 crore equity shares, representing a 1.7 per cent stake in the new age eye-wear retailer, through a block deal. The offer size is pegged at Rs 2,047.4 crore, with a floor price of Rs 682.45 per share, suggest some media reports. Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust held a 9.77 per cent stake in Lenskart as of June 2026.

Nestle India: The leading FMCG player said that products are fully compliant with all applicable regulations in its clarification note. The said products, Nan Excella Pro and Lactogen Pro, and their labels were approved by the expert committee of the FSSAI. It has again submitted a detailed response to the authorities regarding statements appearing on the labels.

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Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 404.88 crore from East Coast Railway

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The state-run defence player has signed an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Andhra Pradesh (NSHIPAP) to participate as the Anchor Shipyard in the proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dugarajapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The proposed shipyard envisages an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tonnes.

Coforge: The IT solutions company announced expanded capabilities to help automotive lenders, fleet operators and remarketing organisations transform vehicle inspections into AI-powered lifecycle intelligence, enabling faster and more informed business decisions throughout the remarketing process.

Manipal Health Enterprises: The healthcare major has fully redeemed the outstanding listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a nominal value of Rs 5,310 crore issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals. The redemption was undertaken using the relevant portion of the IPO proceeds.

Hy-Tech Engineers: The recently listed hydraulic fittings player reported a 10.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4.6 crore, while its revenue increased 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 43.04 crore for the June 2026 quarter. EBITDA inched up marginally to Rs 8.4 crore, while margins contracted to 20.44 per cent. Board approved Rs 6 crore land purchase and auditor appointments.

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Welspun Enterprises: The water treatment company's subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers, has secured two sewer rehabilitation projects worth Rs 351.24 crore from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Both projects are funded by the World Bank.

GR Infraprojects: The EPC and infra firm has received a letter from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) declaring September 7 as the appointed date for the Rs 4,262.78-crore project for the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has invested Rs 350 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Candere Lifestyle Jewellery through subscription to 17.5 lakh equity shares on a rights issue basis. Kalyan Jewellers subscribed to 17,50,000 shares with a face value of Rs 10 at a premium of Rs 2,000 per share, taking the total investment to Rs 350 crore. The allotment was completed on September 19.

VIP Industries: The company board has approved a proposal to raise funds amounting to Rs 500 crore in FY27, in one or more tranches. The funds may be raised through the issuance of equity shares, debt securities, convertible securities, depository receipts (ADR/GDR), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), warrants, preference shares or other eligible securities.

Puravankara: The real estate player's wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Housing, will launch Provident Equinox 6, the sixth phase of its existing Provident Equinox project in Bengaluru, on September 20. The residential project is located at Venkatapura Village, Kengeri Hobli, Bangalore South Taluk, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Urban, Karnataka.

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HEG: The refractories and electrodes company's subsidiary, Replus Engitech, has received orders worth Rs 217.56 crore from Indus Towers for the supply of lithium-ion battery banks.

Refex Industries: The energy solutions company has bagged a contract worth Rs 160 crore for lifting 10 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of pond ash and fly ash under the RCR (Road-cum-Rail) mode from a public sector undertaking in Madhya Pradesh.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The dredging company has secured its third Green Tug contract from the Mumbai Port Authority. The contract, valued at Rs 279.33 crore, involves the construction and hiring of a battery-operated Green Tug for a tenure of 15 years.

Nibe: The defence player has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France's Naval Group to establish a formal framework for cooperation across a range of technological areas of mutual interest in modern naval technologies in shipbuilding, defence platforms and autonomous systems.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The private lender's board has approved the appointment of Manmohan Shetty as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the bank, effective September 19.

Embassy Developments: The real estate player has approved raising up to Rs 160 crore through the issue of up to 16,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. Its board-constituted committee approved the fundraise at its meeting on Saturday. The proposed NCDs will have a face value of Rs 1 lakh each and may be issued in one or more tranches.

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Smarten Power Systems: The Indian power backup and solar energy solutions company catering to residential and commercial users, unveiled seven new power solutions at REV Expo Lucknow 2026, held from September 11 to 13 at Defence Expo Ground, Sector 18, Vrindavan Colony, Lucknow. It recorded over 10,000 visitors and generated multiple business leads during the exhibition.