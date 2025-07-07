Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, UltraTech, IndusInd, BEML, Dabur, RVNL, Suzlon, Jyoti CNC

Indian benchmark indices settled modestly higher on Friday mixed global cues ahead of the US tariff deadline, India Inc's Q1 earnings and FII flows. BSE Sensex rose 193.42 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 83,432.89, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 55.70 points, or 0.22 per cent to close at 25,461.00 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 07, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dodla Dairy and Veedol Corporation shall trade ex-date today, while the shares of Exicom Tele-Systems and Indsoya shall trade ex-dates for rights issue today.

UltraTech Cement: Anoop Khatry has resigned from the position of Chief Legal Officer, effective July 3, citing personal reasons.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal arm has received a demand letter from the Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur, regarding a revised assessment of a shortfall in mineral dispatch from the Sukinda Chromite Block for the fourth year under the Mine Development and Production Agreement. The alleged shortfall has resulted in a demand of Rs 1,902.7 crore.

IndusInd Bank: The private bank reported a decline in both advances and deposits for the June quarter, with net advances falling 3.9 per cent year-on-year and 3.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. Deposits also edged lower, down 0.3 per cent from the previous year and 3.3 per cent from the March quarter, at Rs 3.97 lakh crore.

Advertisement

BEML: The heavy commercial vehicles maker has bagged two separate export orders - One from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region for the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers, and second from Uzbekistan for the supply of high-performance motor graders. The total contract value is $6.23 million.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway for the upgradation of the electric traction system from 1x25 kV to 2x25 kV in the Salem Division of Southern Railway, aimed at meeting a 3,000 MT loading target. The total cost of the project is Rs 143.4 crore.

Dabur India: The FMCG company said it anticipates a mixed performance for Q1 FY26, with strong growth in its home and personal care (HPC) and healthcare segments likely to be tempered by softer beverage sales, impacted by unseasonal rainfall and a shorter summer season.

Advertisement

Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy company has received ‘no adverse observations’ letters from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE ) and the BSE for its proposed corporate restructuring plan. The approval clears the way for the merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suzlon Global Services Limited, with the parent company.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: In June 2025, stainless steel sales volume dropped 19 per cent YoY to 5,665 tonnes, while the average realization increased 3 per cent YoY to Rs 1.43 lakh per tonne. Aluminium foil sales volume surged 52 per cent YoY to 1,783 tonnes, with the average realization rising 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3.61 lakh per tonne.

Jyoti CNC Automation: Company board of the engineering major has approved the acquisition of 20 acres of land at the Tumakuru Machine Tools Park (TMTP) in Karnataka for future expansion. The acquisition will be funded through internal accruals or debt.

Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 10.3 per cent YoY rise in its global business for Q1 FY26, with total business reaching Rs 15.05 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.65 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shilpa Medicare: The pharma company’s subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences’ Unit-1, has completed a GMP inspection by the Brazilian regulatory authority, ANVISA. The audit was conducted from June 30 to July 4 and concluded with no critical or major observations. Some procedural observations and recommendations were discussed during the inspection.

Advertisement

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The Mahindra Group company has launched a new tower at Mahindra Citadel, part of a 9.66-acre residential development in Pune, with an overall gross development value (GDV) of nearly Rs 2,500 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects: The real estate company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Apollo Green Energy for NHPC’s 200 MW grid-connected solar PV project in GSECL’s RE Solar Park, Khavda (Stage-3), Gujarat. The total value of the awarded project is Rs 913 crore.