Top stocks in news: YES Bank, IndiGo, RailTel, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh, IDBI Bank, CEAT

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday, snapping the six day winning streak on the back of profit booking. The tariff concerns continued to weigh on Dalal Street. BSE Sensex cracked 693.86 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 81,306.85, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 213.65 points, or 0.85 per cent, to close at 24,870.10 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 25, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Recently listed M&B Engineering, Valecha Engineering, and White Organic Retail will release their results for the June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Kama Holdings, Lloyds Enterprises, Nitin Castings, Repco Home Finance, Rupa & Company, SP Apparels and Tamboli Industries will trade ex-dividend, while shares of Kretto Syscon will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Udaipur Cement Works shall trade ex-date of amalgamation and shares of TVS Motor Company shall trade ex-date for scheme of arrangement today.

Nifty50 rejig: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Max Healthcare Institute will be replacing Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank in NIfty50 index from September 30, 2025.

YES Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to a 24.99 per cent stake in Yes Bank. This approval is valid for one year from the date of the RBI’s letter. The RBI clarified that following the acquisition, SMBC will not be treated as a promoter of Yes Bank.

Advertisement

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Banaras Locomotive Works for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives. The order is valued at Rs 91.12 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has launched a residential project – Brigade Lakecrest – in Bengaluru. The project will be developed under a Joint Development model, with a total development area of approximately 9.33 lakh square feet and a projected revenue potential of over Rs 950 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway company received an order from Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) work, valued at Rs 13.16 crore.

IDBI Bank: DIPAM has informed IDBI Bank that the SEBI has approved the reclassification of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a public shareholder of the bank. The voting rights of LIC shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total net effective voting rights of IDBI Bank. LIC shall reduce its residual shareholding in the bank to 15 per cent or below within two years of the closing date.

Advertisement

CEAT: CEAT OHT Lanka has signed an agreement with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) to formalise a $171 million investment. This investment follows CEAT's acquisition of Michelin Group’s construction compact line business, including their Sri Lanka-based Midigama plant and casting product plant in Kotugoda.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has executed a framework agreement with the Government of the Republic of Zambia to establish a local manufacturing facility in Zambia and to undertake the manufacturing and supply of medicines there. The facility also plans to export to other African countries in the future.

Schloss Bangalore: The company board has approved the change in the name of the company to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and has recommended the re-appointment of Anuraag Bhatnagar as Whole-Time Director.

Interarch Building Solutions: The pre-engineered building products player company has received an order worth Rs 90 crore from Rungta Mines, for the manufacturing of a pre-engineered steel building system.

Eris Lifesciences: The pharma player has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Mumbai, alleging non-payment of IGST under the reverse charge mechanism for the import of services, which refers to it acquisition of trademark rights, along with the title of Zomelis and its associated brands registered in India, from Novartis AG Switzerland.

Advertisement

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company board has approved fund raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, through equity shares and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) along with warrants.