Top stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, Eternal, Adani Ports, Federal Bank, PNB Housing, JSW Infra, NBCC

Indian benchmark indices settled flat on Wednesday amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, bucking reduced tariff concerns and strong FII inflows. BSE Sensex fell only 46.14 points, or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24, while Nifty50 shed merely 1.75 points, or 0.01 per cent to end at 24,334.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 02, 2025:

Q4 results today: Marico, Indian Overseas Bank, Godrej Properties, Jindal Saw, Newgen Software Technologies, City Union Bank, Gravita India, RR Kabel, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Aether Industries, Ami Organics, Latent View Analytics, V-Mart Retail, Sunteck Realty and Dhani Services are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of United Polyfab Gujarat shall trade ex-split, while Alan Scott Enterprises shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of ABB India, ACME Solar Holdings, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, Gujarat Intrux, KSB and Mold-Tek Packaging shall trade ex-dividend today.



Auto stocks: Auto companies including passenger vehicles makers, two-wheeler manufacturers, electric vehicle players and commercial vehicle makers shall be in focus as they announced their sales for the April month of the year 2025.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group firm reported a 8.5 times YoY jump in net profit at Rs 3,844.9 crore, while its revenue declined 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 26,965.9 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its exceptional gain stood at Rs 3,945.7 crore. The company board approved raising funds up to Rs 15,000 crore via QIP, preferential issue, or any other method.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company has completed the acquisition of MRE Consulting, a technology and business consulting service provider.



Eternal: The food delivery company saw its net profit fall by 78 per cent YoY to Rs 39 crore in the March 2025 quarter, hit by higher expenses. Revenue from operations increased 64 per cent YoY to Rs 5,833 crore. The drop in profit was also attributed to higher investments in expanding the company’s quick commerce vertical, Blinkit.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group backed logistics solutions player reported a 47.8 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 3,014.2 crore, while revenue surged 23.1 per cent YoY to Rs 8,488.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share.



PNB Housing Finance: Quality Investment Holdings PCC is likely to exit the housing finance player by selling its entire 10.44 per cent stake via block deals. The floor price may be set at Rs 960 per share, suggest some media reports.



Indus Towers: The telecom infra player reported a 4 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 1,779.1 crore, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,727.1 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.



Federal Bank: The Kerala-based private lender reported a 13.7 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 1,030.2 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income increased 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,377.4 crore, while net interest margins (NIM) improved 3.12 per cent for the quarter, supported by strategic initiatives.



JSW Infrastructure: The port services player reported a 56 per cent YoY rise in net profits to Rs 515.58 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, while its revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to Rs 1,283.18 crore. In Q4FY25, cargo volumes for the quarter stood at 31.2 million tonnes.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has received a renovation work order worth Rs 95.66 crore from the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi.



NMDC: The state-run metal player has increased its lump ore and fines prices by Rs 440 per tonne each, to Rs 6,440 per tonne and Rs 5,500 per tonne, respectively, effective May 1. Additionally, the Board has approved the designation of K Venkateswarlu, General Manager (Finance), as the Whole-Time Chief Financial Officer of the company.



NCC: The construction company has received orders worth Rs 1,663 crore in April. Out of these, Rs 1,082 crore relates to the building division, and Rs 581 crore to the transportation division.



JSW Energy: The JSW Group firm's subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has signed a Pumped Hydro Storage Power Procurement Agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for the procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage.



Bank of India: The Board has approved capital raising of up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant Tier-I and Tier-II bonds of Rs 2,500 crore each during FY26.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company's subsidiary, Agra Gwalior Highway, has executed the concession agreement for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore with the National Highways Authority of India. The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender reported a 6-fold rise in net profit at Rs 317.9 crore for the quarter, while its net interest income rose 3.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,755.9 crore. Gross NPAs rose to 4.71 per cent, while net NPAs remained flat at 1.28 per cent for the quarter.



Puravankara: The director board of the real estate company will meet on May 6 to consider the raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore in one or more tranches through private placement.



CESC: The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the arrangement for procurement of 125 MW of power from Dhariwal Infrastructure, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC.



One MobiKwik Systems: The fintech company's subsidiary, Zaak ePayment Services, has received the Certificate of Authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator. Zaakpay is a B2B payments company that enables online businesses to accept payments seamlessly across multiple payment modes.



HBL Engineering: The battery manufacturer company has received letters of acceptance from Western Railway for the provision of Kavach across 48 stations, covering 428 km. The total value of the contract is Rs 145.83 crore.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services player has signed an agreement with Aster DM Healthcare to provide Zaggle Save, an employee expense management and benefits platform.

Gulshan Polyols: The company has been allocated a quantity of 55,476 kilolitres of ethanol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) by oil marketing companies (IOC, HPCL, BPCL, and MRPL), with an estimated order value of Rs 362.85 crore for the ethanol supply year (ESY) 2024–2025.