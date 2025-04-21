Top stocks to watch: Infosys, YES Bank, BHEL, ICICI Bank, TCS, HDFC Bank, ABB India, Jio Financial

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on Thursday amid a slew positive global and domestic cues including reciprocal tariffs and exemptions to select articles. BSE Sensex soared 1,508.91 points, or 1.96 per cent to end at 78,553.20, while Nifty50 jumped 414.45 points, or 1.77 per cent to end at 23,851.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 21, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles



Q4 results today: Tata Investment Corporation, Himadri Specialty Chemical, Anant Raj, International Gemmological Institute (India), Mahindra Logistics, Alok Industries, Shilchar Technologies, Pitti Engineering, Lotus Chocolate Company, Aditya Birla Money and GNA Axles are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major has announced a partnership with Vianai Systems (a leading provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative AI applications), to empower business leaders with cutting-edge GenAI tools for decision intelligence.



HDFC Bank: The leading private lender's net profit grew 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 17,6161 crore in the March 2024 quarter, while its net interest income rose 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 32,066 crore. Gross NPA declined to 1.33 per cent for the quarter. The lender also announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

Advertisement



Infosys: The IT solutions major reported a 3.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 7,033 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while its revenue fell 2 per cent YoY to Rs 40,925 crore. Ebit declined 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 85,75 crore, while Ebit margins were down to 21 per cent for the quarter. It sees an operating margin in the range of 20-22 per cent.



ICICI Bank: The private lender reported a 18 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 12,630 crore in the Q4FY25, while NIIs rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 21,193 crore with NIMs expanded to 4.41 per cent. Gross NPAs declined to 1.67 per cent, while the board announced a dividend of 11 per share.

Advertisement



HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private life insurer's total annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 10 per cent YoY to Rs 5,186 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its value of new business (VNB) increased 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,376 crore, while VNB margin expanded to 26.5 per cent.



YES Bank: The private lender reported a better-than-expected 63 per cent YoY rise in net profit for the January-March quarter helped by falling loan-loss provisions. The Mumbai-bank's standalone net profit rose to Rs 738 crore in Q4FY25, while its net interest income rose 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,276 crore. Its provisions and contingencies fell 32.5 per cent YoY to Rs 318 crore.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run engineering and manufacturing major reported a 19 per cent YoY rise in provisional revenue for FY25, reaching Rs 27,350 crore. The company also announced its highest-ever annual order inflows at Rs 92,534 crore. Its total order book at the end of FY25 stands at Rs 1,95,922 crore.



IndusInd Bank: The director's board of the lender has approved the appointment of Santosh Kumar as Deputy CFO of the bank, effective April 18, and relieved Arun Khurana from the additional responsibility of CFO effective April 17.

Advertisement



ABB India: The capital goods firms' Parent company said it would launch a process to propose to its annual general meeting 2026 to decide on a 100 per cent spin-off of its Robotics division. The intention is for the business to start trading as a separately listed company during the second quarter of 2026.



Jio Financial Services: The financial services providers net profit rose 1.76 per cent YoY to Rs 316.1 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, while revenue surged 17.97 per cent YoY to Rs 493.24 crore.



Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group's IT solutions player reported a 13.4 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 172.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its revenue dropped 3.3 per cent YoY to Rs 908.3 crore for the quarter. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per share for FY25.



NIIT: The skills and talent development corporation announced the acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in iamneo (a leading provider of deep skilling technology training solutions through a scalable AI powered SaaS platform).



Gensol Engineering: A suo moto inquiry has been initiated on Gensol Engineering by the corporate affairs ministry. Under this, the company’s regulatory filings and accounts will be examined.



Advertisement

Corporate actions today: Shares of Ranjeet Mechatronics shall trade ex-split today.