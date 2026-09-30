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Transrail Lighting shares close 6% higher on fresh order win 

Transrail Lighting shares close 6% higher on fresh order win 

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 5.57% to close at Rs 497.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 452.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6407 crore. The announcement was made during market hours on Wednesday. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Transrail Lighting shares close 6% higher on fresh order win Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages. 

Shares of Transrail Lighting Limited, one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector, closed 6% higher on Wednesday after the firm said it has secured new orders worth more than Rs 574 crore mainly in the core Domestic Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business.

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Transrail Lighting stock climbed 5.57% to close at Rs 497.80 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 452.05. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6407 crore. The announcement was made during market hours on Wednesday.

Transrail Lighting stock shares fell 14.34% this year and lost 34% in a year. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, with its RSI at 52.

Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

The company has secured a fresh set of orders spanning engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of transmission lines, reconductoring projects and the supply of high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductors manufactured at its facilities. The latest wins also include the supply of transmission poles and an EPC contract from a major Indian private-sector developer for the construction of a transmission line.

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The new orders highlight the company’s growing capabilities in HTLS conductor manufacturing and stringing, while also underscoring the importance of its recent 70% expansion in conductor manufacturing capacity. With these additions, the company’s order intake for the year has increased to Rs 1,609 crore.

In addition, orders worth Rs 694 crore are currently at the L1 stage, providing further visibility for potential order inflows. The company continues to see a healthy bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets.

Management said the combination of a strong order book, a robust pipeline of new opportunities and expanded manufacturing capacity provides a solid foundation for long-term growth. To support rising demand, the company has already doubled its tower manufacturing capacity to 172,400 MTPA, while conductor capacity has been increased by 70% to 40,800 KMPA.

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Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, of the firm said, "The latest order wins reflect the continued confidence our marque customers place in our engineering, manufacturing and execution capabilities in the T&D sector. I am particularly thrilled for the HTLS reconductoring jobs we have won as it is a testimony to not just our construction excellence but also to our advanced product range. With a strong order book and a healthy bidding pipeline coupled with increased manufacturing capacities across towers and conductors, we continue to see significant opportunities for sustainable growth for Transrail."

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:43 PM IST
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