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Sun TV denies IPL business demerger rumour; shares jump more than 7%

Sun TV denies IPL business demerger rumour; shares jump more than 7%

Sun TV’s market capitalisation is around ₹24,000 crore, with an estimated free-cash position of about ₹8,000 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:18 PM IST
Sun TV denies IPL business demerger rumour; shares jump more than 7%In its exchange filing, Sun TV Network said the news item was “a rumour”.

Sun TV Network has denied media reports suggesting it could demerge its sports division, which includes its Indian Premier League (IPL)-related business. In a clarification to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, September 30, the broadcaster described the report as a rumour and said it could not comment on market speculation.

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The clarification followed a news report carried by CNBC-TV18 and its Hindi news platform CNBC Awaaz, titled “Possible Demerger of SUN TV’s Sports Division".

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Company calls report a rumour

In its filing with BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India, Sun TV Network said the news item was “a rumour” and that the company could not comment on market rumours.

The broadcaster also stated that it had made all necessary disclosures under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, up to the date of the filing.

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Sun TV further confirmed that there was no impending material price-sensitive information or announcement that could affect trading volumes or the share price of the company.

No confirmation of demerger plan

The exchange filing does not confirm any proposal to separate or spin off Sun TV’s sports business. It also does not provide details about any board discussion, transaction structure, valuation or timeline related to a possible demerger. The company’s response comes amid market attention on its sports and IPL-related assets.

The clarification was issued by Sun TV Network Limited to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India. The filing was signed by R. Ravi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Sun TV Network.

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Stock jumps on sports-business valuation buzz

Sun TV Network shares jumped as much as 18% following the news break, as investors focused on the potential value of its cricket franchises. Sun TV Network shares jumped 7.73% to ₹596 apiece on September 30, 2026, after touching an intraday high of ₹605. The stock gained ₹42.75 during the session.

The company owns IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad, SunRisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20, and SunRisers Leeds Ltd. in the UK’s The Hundred.

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Sun TV’s market capitalisation is around ₹24,000 crore, with an estimated free-cash position of about ₹8,000 crore. A brokerage report valued the IPL franchise at 1.4-1.5 billion, or roughly ₹13,000 crore -₹14,000 crore.

IPL-related revenue contributed 33% of Sun TV’s first-quarter revenue, according to the CNBC report. However, the broadcaster has called the demerger report a rumour and has not confirmed any plan to separate its sports business.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:18 PM IST
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