DoorDash to create 3,000 jobs at global tech hub in Telangana

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This hub is also DoorDash’s second tech office in India after Pune, where it operates software, data and analytics teams linked to its 2021 acquisition of robotics start-up Chowbotics.

Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, described it as a significant addition to the city’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem. He noted that DoorDash is among the world’s top three companies in the segment and the leading player in the US, with more than 65% market share, operations in over 40 countries, and more than $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value expected in 2025.

It was a pleasure to inaugurate @DoorDash first India talent hub in Hyderabad today, marking a significant addition to the city’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem.



DoorDash is one of the world’s top three and the leading player in the U.S., with over 65% U.S. market… pic.twitter.com/hPL7YfTJYb — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) September 30, 2026

Duddilla said the Hyderabad hub is expected to scale to more than 3,000 professionals, supporting DoorDash’s global operations and serving consumers across various markets. Hyderabad will be one of only three owned DoorDash Customer Experience and Integrity hubs globally, along with Tempe and Mexico City.

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The minister added that this development aligns with Telangana’s goal to build global capability in Hyderabad by bringing high-value work and global platforms.

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DoorDash joins a growing digital commerce ecosystem in Hyderabad that includes Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Zomato, Uber and Swiggy. The company also joins other firms like Costco, McDonald’s, Charles Schwab, Marriott and Southwest Airlines, which have opened offshore centres in Hyderabad recently.

Companies are increasingly setting up offshore technology hubs, known as global capability centres, to reduce costs and reliance on external IT contractors. India has become the world’s largest GCC hub, with over 2,100 centres employing about 2.36 million people and generating nearly $100 billion in revenue, according to a 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov report.

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