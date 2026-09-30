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DoorDash to create 3,000 jobs at global tech hub in Telangana

DoorDash to create 3,000 jobs at global tech hub in Telangana

This hub is also DoorDash’s second tech office in India after Pune, where it operates software, data and analytics teams linked to its 2021 acquisition of robotics start-up Chowbotics.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:06 PM IST
DoorDash to create 3,000 jobs at global tech hub in TelanganaDoorDash second tech office after Pune coming up in Telangana

DoorDash will create 3,000 jobs in India over the next two years through a global technology hub it opened in Hyderabad, Telangana, the state government said. The US food delivery firm’s new centre adds to the recent investments in global capability centres in the city.

The Hyderabad centre will initially house teams handling customer support and general administrative functions. It will add 500 professionals in the first phase and will be DoorDash’s third customer support-based service hub globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City.

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This hub is also DoorDash’s second tech office in India after Pune, where it operates software, data and analytics teams linked to its 2021 acquisition of robotics start-up Chowbotics.

Sridhar Babu Duddilla, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, described it as a significant addition to the city’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem. He noted that DoorDash is among the world’s top three companies in the segment and the leading player in the US, with more than 65% market share, operations in over 40 countries, and more than $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value expected in 2025.

Duddilla said the Hyderabad hub is expected to scale to more than 3,000 professionals, supporting DoorDash’s global operations and serving consumers across various markets. Hyderabad will be one of only three owned DoorDash Customer Experience and Integrity hubs globally, along with Tempe and Mexico City.

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The minister added that this development aligns with Telangana’s goal to build global capability in Hyderabad by bringing high-value work and global platforms.

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DoorDash joins a growing digital commerce ecosystem in Hyderabad that includes Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, Zomato, Uber and Swiggy. The company also joins other firms like Costco, McDonald’s, Charles Schwab, Marriott and Southwest Airlines, which have opened offshore centres in Hyderabad recently.

Companies are increasingly setting up offshore technology hubs, known as global capability centres, to reduce costs and reliance on external IT contractors. India has become the world’s largest GCC hub, with over 2,100 centres employing about 2.36 million people and generating nearly $100 billion in revenue, according to a 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov report.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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