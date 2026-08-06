BSE, Ola Electric, Voda Idea: Stocks to trade— Key levels, target price, stop loss & more



BSE | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 3,700 | Support: Rs 3,440

BSE Ltd has formed a bearish belt hold candlestick pattern, signalling increased selling pressure at current levels. A short-term support zone is likely to emerge around 3450 to 3440, which corresponds with the previous swing low. However, if the price fails to stage a meaningful recovery from this area, it may invite further downside. A breakdown below this support range could potentially drag the stock toward the Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,170 regions. The broader outlook stays cautious unless the stock manages a decisive move above the strong resistance near Rs 3,700 as only a clear breakout beyond this level would indicate a possible shift in the prevailing trend.

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Ola Electric Mobility | Buy on Dips | Resistance: Rs 50 | Support: Rs 35

Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 20 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 50. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 39-40 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 35 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.



Vodafone Idea | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 15 | Support: Rs 10

Vodafone Idea remained confined within the broader range of Rs 15-10 from the last few days. Occurrence of the ongoing series of doji candlestick pattern formed below its 20 and 50 DMA’s zone indicates a range squeeze which could see a breakout or breakdown from the range soon. Breakout above Rs 15 would lead prices on the upside towards Rs 20 levels. While breaching below Rs 10 could induce selling pressure towards Rs 8 on the downside.