TVS Motor Q2 net profit rises 42% YoY to Rs 795 crore; shares slip 2%

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 41.93 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26) at Rs 795.48 crore, compared with Rs 560.49 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.49 per cent YoY to Rs 14,051.22 crore from Rs 11,197.19 crore in Q2 FY25. Total expenses during the quarter increased 23.90 per cent to Rs 12,801.67 crore, against Rs 10,332.19 crore a year ago.

The company reported its highest-ever operating EBITDA at Rs 1,509 crore, up 40 per cent from Rs 1,080 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points to 12.7 per cent from 11.7 per cent in Q2 FY25.

TVS Motor reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in the September 2025 quarter, with total two-wheeler and three-wheeler volumes, including international business, rising 23 per cent YoY to 15.07 lakh units from 12.28 lakh units a year ago. Motorcycle sales grew 20 per cent YoY to 6.73 lakh units, while scooter sales jumped 30 per cent to 6.39 lakh units during the quarter.

Exports also saw strong traction, with two-wheeler sales in international markets climbing 31 per cent to 3.63 lakh units compared with 2.78 lakh units in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, three-wheeler sales surged 41 per cent YoY to 0.53 lakh units.

On the electric vehicle (EV) front, TVS achieved its highest-ever quarterly EV sales at 0.80 lakh units, marking a 7 per cent YoY increase. The company, however, noted that the availability of magnets continues to pose short- to medium-term challenges for its EV business.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, TVS Motor shares declined 2.31 per cent to close at Rs 3,555 on BSE following the results announcement.