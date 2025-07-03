UCO Bank shares business updates for June quarter, check details

UCO Bank on Thursday reported a 13.67 per cent growth in its total business to Rs 5.24 lakh crore for the June 2025 quarter compared to Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year. UCO Bank shares slipped 1.07% to Rs 32.36 today against the previous close of Rs 32.71 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 40,578 crore.

Total 6.75 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 2.19 crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 60.64 on July 29, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 26.83 on April 7, 2025. The updates were announced after market hours.

According to provisional figures, total advances rose 16.58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.25 lakh crore, while total deposits climbed 11.57 per cent to Rs 2.99 lakh crore during the same period.

Domestic advances showed even better performance with a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth to Rs 2 lakh crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1.67 lakh crore a year ago. Domestic deposits also climbed 9.80 per cent to Rs 2.80 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis, total business rose 1.95 per cent from Rs 5.14 lakh crore in Q4FY25, while advances and deposits climbed 2.27 per cent and 1.70 per cent, respectively.

The bank's domestic CASA ratio fell to 36.90 per cent from 38.62 per cent in Q1FY25. The credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio) improved to 75.48 per cent from 72.07 per cent a year earlier.

In Q4 of the previous fiscal, the lender reported a 24% rise in Q4 net profit. UCO Bank's net profit came at Rs 652 crore compared to Rs 526 crore in the corresponding period last year. UCO Bank's operating profit for the last quarter stood at Rs 1,699 crore, rising 33.48% YoY from Rs 1,273 crore in Q4 FY2023-24.

The lender's total business grew 14.12% YoY to Rs 5,13,527 crore as of March 31, 2025, with gross advances climbing 17.72% YoY to Rs 2,19,985 crore. Total deposits rose 11.56% YoY to Rs 2,93,542 crore.

In terms of asset quality, the lender reported an improvement in both gross and net NPA ratios. Gross NPA ratio slipped 77 basis points YoY to 2.69% as of March 31, 2025. Net NPAs improved to 0.50%, a reduction of 39 basis points YoY. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.69%.

The board of the lender announced a dividend of 3.90% for FY2024-25, amounting to Rs 0.39 per equity share.