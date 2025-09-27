Up to 1,040% return in 6 months: 8 multibagger stocks with mcap above Rs 5,000 crore

Eight small-to-mid listed firms with market capitalisations above Rs 5,000 crore have turned the last six months into a blockbuster run for investors. The pack has delivered anywhere from triple-digit gains to a four-digit return.

Elitecon International Ltd, which surged from Rs 31.13 to Rs 214.55, a 589 per cent gain over the same period. Elitecon’s market capitalisation is the largest among the eight at Rs 34,295 crore — a run that turned a low-priced script into a hefty-mcap performer.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Blue Pearl Agriventures Ltd delivered a striking gain from Rs 19.80 to Rs 97.50 — roughly 392 per cent in six months — and has a market cap of Rs 5,874 crore.

CIAN Agro Industries Ltd clocked a 472 per cent rise, climbing from Rs 336.80 to Rs 1,926.90, with a market cap of Rs 5,392 crore.

Cupid Ltd jumped 239 per cent in six months, from Rs 63.57 to Rs 216, now valued at Rs 5,786 crore. ASM Technologies Ltd advanced 223 per cent, scaling up from Rs 1,278.40 to Rs 4,139.90, giving it a market cap of Rs 5,811 crore.

Quality Power Electrical Ltd gained 211 per cent, rising from Rs 321.95 to Rs 1,004 to command a valuation of Rs 7,852 crore. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd is also on the list, up 162 per cent from Rs 123.95 to Rs 324.65, and now sits at a market cap of Rs 10,821 crore.

Advertisement

RRP Semiconductor Ltd topped the list. The stock climbed from Rs 605.45 to Rs 6,904.55, translating to roughly a 1,040 per cent return in six months, and sits on a market cap of Rs 9,406 crore. That leap is the standout — a more-than-tenfold move inside half a year.

Domestic equity benchmarks ended the week on a sour note, extending their losing streak to a sixth straight session on Friday. The Sensex tumbled 733.22 points, or 0.90 per cent, to close at 80,426.46, while the Nifty50 lost 236.15 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 24,654.70.