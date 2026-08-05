'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' box office collection day 6: Tom Holland's film tops $1 billion worldwide, cruises past ₹350 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, the latest Spider-Man film has already crossed the billion-dollar mark within just 6 days of its release. According to Sony Pictures, the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer has grossed $1.05 billion in its first 6 days.

With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the second fastest film to achieve the milestone. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is only behind Avengers: Endgame, which minted $1.2 billion in its opening weekend in April 2019.

It is the fourth Hollywood film in 2026 to enter the billion-dollar club after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Michael, and Toy Story 5.

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“All the geniuses who said that theatrical movies were dead, they’re not necessarily right,” Sony Pictures chief Rothman, a longtime advocate for the theatrical experience, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Actually, the theatrical marketplace is booming right now, and I’m excited about it. So I’m very optimistic.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India box office

Back home, the film has topped the ₹350 crore mark in terms of gross domestic box office collections despite a drop of 9.7% in its daily business, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day made ₹60.60 crore on its day 1, ₹49.35 crore on its day 2, ₹70.25 crore on its day 3, ₹77.75 crore on its day 4, ₹23.80 crore on its day 5, and ₹21.60 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India net box office collection stood at ₹303.25 crore, translating into a total gross domestic collection of ₹362.61 crore.

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Of this, the film made ₹165.85 crore from its English shows, ₹108 crore from its Hindi shows, ₹15.70 crore from its Tamil shows, ₹13.05 crore from its Telugu shows, ₹0.38 crore from its Malayalam shows, and ₹0.27 crore from its Kannada shows.