Top stocks in news: Infosys, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Vedanta, AR Wealth, Canara Bank, Concord

Indian equity benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Tuesday led by buying interest in the IT counters and select largecap counters, despite delay in the West Asia truce. The BSE Sensex gained 382.50 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 74,649.84, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 100.95 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,483.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

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Corporate actions: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Ashok Leyland, Foseco India, Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants, Navneet Education and Remsons Industries shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises shall also trade ex-date for amalgamation.

Infosys: The IT solutions and software announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA, Norway's largest bank, to modernize its Financial Crime (FinCrime) operations using the NICE Actimize X-Sight Enterprise platform.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group handled a cargo volume of 48.3 MMT in May 2026, registering 16 percent year-on-year growth, led by liquids and containers. Logistics rail volume during May 2026 stood at 48,170 TEUs, down 19 percent year-on-year.

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InterGlobe Aviation: The parent company of IndiGo will temporarily discontinue its flight operations to and from Manchester with effect from August 31, 2026. due to continuing international airspace constraints, resulting in significantly increased flight durations and a challenging cost environment.

Vedanta: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited some offices of Vedanta and its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc. It is extending its full cooperation to the authorities and providing all the information sought.

Canara Bank: The state-run lender has approved the bank's capital-raising plan for FY27, amounting to up to Rs 8,500 crore through debt instruments. The bank plans to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through Basel III-compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds and up to Rs 4,000 crore through Basel III-compliant Tier-II Bonds.

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Concord Biotech: The pharma firm has received approval from the USFDA for its ANDA for Mycophenolate Mofetil for oral suspension USP, 200 mg/mL. Mycophenolate mofetil is an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult and pediatric recipients aged three months and older who have undergone allogeneic kidney, heart, or liver transplants.

Dhanuka Agritech: The agro chemicals player's share buyback offer, worth up to Rs 70 crore, will open on June 4. It aims to purchase up to 5 lakh shares under the buyback offer at Rs 1,400 per share.

Bliss GVS Pharma: The pharma player's manufacturing facility located in Palghar, Maharashtra, has received an Inspection Closure Report from the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, Switzerland. The facility has been confirmed to be compliant with the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards published by the WHO.

Advait Energy Transitions: The utility player's subsidiary Advait BESS Bhesaan has executed the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the development of a standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project with an aggregate capacity of 150 MW/300 MWh.

John Cockerill India: The engineering and tech company has received an order worth Rs 1,250-1,300 crore from JSW Vijayanagar Metallics for a CRNO project.