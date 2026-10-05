Vedanta, ITC, Infosys: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Vedanta | Range-bound | Resistance: 264 | Support: Rs 238

Vedanta Ltd has formed a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The outlook is negative, with a potential drift toward the key support zone between Rs 238 and Rs 230. A move above the 20-day EMA at Rs 264 could trigger a pullback rally toward Rs 275–290. As momentum indicators are showing a negative crossover and a downward trend, we recommend fresh buying only above Rs 264, while maintaining the short-term support at Rs 238. Overall, the stock is expected to trade with a sideways to negative bias.



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ITC | Caution | Support: 245

ITC Ltd has been trading flat, forming a downward-sloping channel on the daily timeframe. The price is trading below all short-term exponentials, indicating a lack of momentum. The momentum indicator is also showing sideways movement at lower levels. Hence, the outlook is consolidation at the base for the short term. A break below the key support area of Rs 245 could trigger a further decline. Overall, the stock is expected to continue trading in a consolidation phase at lower levels for the near and short term.



Infosys | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,105-1,240 | Stop Loss: Rs 980

Infosys Ltd has formed a base following a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe. The price is showing resilience from the base and tracking positive, with the key short-term support identified at 980. Currently, it is trading near the 20-day EMA at Rs 1,045. A break above this level could lead to a rally toward Rs 1,105–1,240. Daily momentum indicators are recovering toward a positive crossover from the oversold zone. We suggest fresh buying above Rs 1,035 on a closing basis, maintaining the key support at Rs 980. Overall, the stock is expected to maintain a positive trend for the near and short term.