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REIT payouts double to ₹3,136 crore: Is Indian commercial real estate becoming an income play?

REIT payouts double to ₹3,136 crore: Is Indian commercial real estate becoming an income play?

India’s listed REITs more than doubled distributions to ₹3,136 crore in Q1 FY27, highlighting the growing income potential of commercial real estate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 4:25 AM IST
REIT payouts double to ₹3,136 crore: Is Indian commercial real estate becoming an income play?As of September 24, the five REITs covered in its trading-comparable table had a median distribution yield of 5.8%.

India’s listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) are emerging as a more visible income-generating avenue for investors, with distributions more than doubling in the first quarter of FY27 even as the listed universe expanded.

Listed REITs distributed ₹3,136 crore to unitholders in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹1,559 crore in the year-earlier period. The increase comes as India’s listed REIT universe has grown from four trusts to six, broadening the pool of commercial real estate assets available through the public markets.

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The six trusts — Brookfield India, Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace, Nexus Select, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office — together manage more than 214 million sq. ft. of Grade A space and gross assets exceeding ₹3.17 lakh crore.

Commercial property becomes accessible to investors

The expansion is significant because REITs give investors exposure to income-generating commercial properties without requiring direct ownership of office buildings or other large assets. The latest distribution figures indicate that cash payouts are becoming an increasingly important part of the listed real estate story.

The report’s valuation snapshot also shows distribution yields clustered around the mid-single digits. As of September 24, the five REITs covered in its trading-comparable table had a median distribution yield of 5.8%. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust had the highest yield at 6.3%, followed by Knowledge Realty Trust and Embassy Office Parks REIT at 5.8% each. Mindspace Business Parks REIT stood at 4.8%, while Nexus Select Trust was at 5.5%.

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Metric Key figure
REIT distributions, Q1 FY27 ₹3,136 crore
REIT distributions, Q1 FY26 ₹1,559 crore
Listed REITs 6
Grade A space managed 214+ million sq. ft.
Gross assets ₹3.17 lakh crore+
Median distribution yield 5.8%
Highest yield — Brookfield India REIT 6.3%
Office absorption, H1 2026 27.4 million sq. ft.
Office completions, H1 2026 22.2 million sq. ft.
Average office vacancy 15%
GCC leasing growth 22% YoY
GCC leasing, H1 2026 19.2 million sq. ft.

Yields are attractive, but REITs are not fixed deposits

The numbers, however, do not mean REITs are equivalent to fixed-income products. Their distributions are linked to the performance of the underlying property portfolios, while unit prices can fluctuate with market conditions and valuations.
The report also shows that REITs continue to trade at significant valuation multiples, underlining the importance of assessing both income and capital-market risks.

Office demand provides a supportive backdrop

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The broader commercial property backdrop remains supportive. Office absorption across the top seven cities reached 27.4 million sq. ft. in H1 2026, ahead of 22.2 million sq. ft. of completions. Average vacancy fell to 15%, while GCC leasing rose 22% to a record 19.2 million sq. ft.

Can REITs become an income-oriented asset?

For investors, therefore, the key shift is not simply the jump in quarterly payouts. It is the combination of a growing listed REIT universe, expanding Grade A commercial assets and sustained office demand.

Together, these factors are strengthening the case for REITs as an income-oriented component of a diversified portfolio, although they remain market-linked investments rather than assured-return instruments. This makes them particularly relevant for investors seeking regular cash flows alongside potential long-term capital appreciation from commercial property exposure.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 4:25 AM IST
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