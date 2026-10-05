REIT payouts double to ₹3,136 crore: Is Indian commercial real estate becoming an income play?

The six trusts — Brookfield India, Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace, Nexus Select, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office — together manage more than 214 million sq. ft. of Grade A space and gross assets exceeding ₹3.17 lakh crore.

Commercial property becomes accessible to investors

The expansion is significant because REITs give investors exposure to income-generating commercial properties without requiring direct ownership of office buildings or other large assets. The latest distribution figures indicate that cash payouts are becoming an increasingly important part of the listed real estate story.

The report’s valuation snapshot also shows distribution yields clustered around the mid-single digits. As of September 24, the five REITs covered in its trading-comparable table had a median distribution yield of 5.8%. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust had the highest yield at 6.3%, followed by Knowledge Realty Trust and Embassy Office Parks REIT at 5.8% each. Mindspace Business Parks REIT stood at 4.8%, while Nexus Select Trust was at 5.5%.

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Metric Key figure REIT distributions, Q1 FY27 ₹3,136 crore REIT distributions, Q1 FY26 ₹1,559 crore Listed REITs 6 Grade A space managed 214+ million sq. ft. Gross assets ₹3.17 lakh crore+ Median distribution yield 5.8% Highest yield — Brookfield India REIT 6.3% Office absorption, H1 2026 27.4 million sq. ft. Office completions, H1 2026 22.2 million sq. ft. Average office vacancy 15% GCC leasing growth 22% YoY GCC leasing, H1 2026 19.2 million sq. ft.

Yields are attractive, but REITs are not fixed deposits

The numbers, however, do not mean REITs are equivalent to fixed-income products. Their distributions are linked to the performance of the underlying property portfolios, while unit prices can fluctuate with market conditions and valuations.

The report also shows that REITs continue to trade at significant valuation multiples, underlining the importance of assessing both income and capital-market risks.

Office demand provides a supportive backdrop

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The broader commercial property backdrop remains supportive. Office absorption across the top seven cities reached 27.4 million sq. ft. in H1 2026, ahead of 22.2 million sq. ft. of completions. Average vacancy fell to 15%, while GCC leasing rose 22% to a record 19.2 million sq. ft.

Can REITs become an income-oriented asset?

For investors, therefore, the key shift is not simply the jump in quarterly payouts. It is the combination of a growing listed REIT universe, expanding Grade A commercial assets and sustained office demand.

Together, these factors are strengthening the case for REITs as an income-oriented component of a diversified portfolio, although they remain market-linked investments rather than assured-return instruments. This makes them particularly relevant for investors seeking regular cash flows alongside potential long-term capital appreciation from commercial property exposure.