Russia plague outbreak scare: Pneumonic or bubonic? Key differences, symptoms & risks

That distinction matters because bubonic and pneumonic plague are not two different diseases. Both are forms of plague caused by the same bacterium, but they affect different parts of the body and have very different implications for transmission.

What is bubonic plague?

Bubonic plague is the most common form of plague. It generally occurs when a person is bitten by a flea infected with Yersinia pestis. The bacteria travel to nearby lymph nodes, where they multiply.

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The classic symptom is a bubo — a swollen, extremely painful lymph node, usually in the groin, armpit or neck. Other symptoms can include: Fever, chills, headache, weakness, painful or swollen lymph nodes.

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Symptoms generally appear within 2-8 days after infection. If treated promptly with appropriate antibiotics, plague can be cured. But untreated bubonic plague can progress as bacteria enter the bloodstream or spread to the lungs.

What is pneumonic plague?

Pneumonic plague is plague that affects the lungs. It can develop when Yersinia pestis spreads to the lungs from another form of plague, or when a person inhales infectious droplets from an infected person or animal.

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Its symptoms are markedly different from the classic bubonic form: fever, headache, weakness, rapidly developing pneumonia, shortness of breath, chest pain, cough and sometimes bloody or watery mucus.

The disease can progress extremely rapidly. Following inhalation of infectious droplets, symptoms can begin in as little as one day; the CDC's 2026 guidance puts the typical incubation period at 1-3 days.

The CDC says pneumonic plague is the only form of plague capable of spreading directly from person to person. Such transmission generally requires close contact with a person suffering from pneumonic plague, particularly while they are coughing.

That is why a suspected pneumonic-plague case can lead to isolation, contact tracing and respiratory precautions much more quickly than an isolated bubonic-plague infection.

Why is pneumonic plague more dangerous?

The danger is not simply that pneumonic plague affects the lungs. It is the combination of rapid progression and potential human-to-human transmission.

With bubonic plague, the usual chain is: infected rodent → infected flea → human

With pneumonic plague, another chain becomes possible: infected person → respiratory droplets → another person

A person who inhales infectious droplets can develop primary pneumonic plague without first having a flea bite or bubonic infection.

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Untreated pneumonic plague can therefore become fatal very quickly. But this does not mean every suspected case represents the beginning of a large outbreak. Early identification, isolation of suspected cases, monitoring of contacts and antibiotic treatment can substantially reduce the risk.

So what does the Russia case tell us?

The reported Irkutsk case is particularly concerning because the deceased woman reportedly worked at an anti-plague research institute. Reports have suggested a possible laboratory accident involving plague bacteria, but those details have not been officially established.

Russian authorities have instead described the situation in more cautious terms, referring to a suspected “particularly dangerous infection” and saying contacts were being monitored.

Reports have put the number of people under observation at close to 200, with some hospitals placed under quarantine. Importantly, the available reporting does not establish that there is a widespread pneumonic-plague outbreak in Russia.

The key question for public-health authorities is whether the deceased had pneumonic plague and, if so, whether anyone else was infected through respiratory exposure.

Is plague still treatable?

Yes. Plague is dangerous, but it is not an untreatable disease.

The CDC says plague can be treated with commonly available antibiotics and that treatment should begin as soon as possible when the disease is strongly suspected. Close contacts of a person with pneumonic plague may be placed under observation and can receive preventive antibiotics depending on the nature and timing of their exposure.