Vedanta listings: What Anil Agarwal said on shareholder returns, dividend

Vedanta's Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said Vedanta Ltd has delivered a 300 per cent total shareholder return and a cumulative dividend yield of 55 per cent over the past five years, while keeping shareholders' interests paramount.

Agarwal said his Vedanta group is committed to growth and his companies are investing $20 billion dollars in coming three years, adding that each of his demerged listed entity has potential to become $100 billion company.

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Agarwal said tomorrow's economy, with AI and energy transition at forefront, is going to be highly mineral, metals and oil-intensive. "These are precious sectors where we operate," he said.

Agarwal called Monday a historic day for Vedanta. Speaking in hindi, he said Vedanta became the first Indian company to list on the London Stock Exchange 24 years ago and went on to become a FTSE100 company.

"The seed we sowed that day has grown into a vast banyan tree, and the saplings nurtured under it are now ready to become giants in key sectors and contribute significantly to India’s rapid growth.The next stage of unprecedented growth is now being unveiled here in Mumbai, the city where my own business journey began," he said.

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Agarwal said India has largest deposit for corium, which is the fuel for nuclear power. He said his group signed an agreement for nuclear power and is looking for 20,000 MW as a long-term goal. Vedanta Power has a 4.2 GW operational capacity so far and a 12 GW expansion pipeline aligned to long-term demand.

"Vedanta Iron & Steel is a very exciting story. We are producing 4 million tons per annum. We are already in process for making 15 million ton of steel. We have ESL Steel in Bokaro, Bellary Steel and Alloys in Karnataka. We are the only company with all the inputs with us," Agarwal said.

He said India imports 50 per cent of its natural resource requirement. “There are huge deposits of thorium in India and we must work on capitalising this opportunity to become self-sufficient," he said.

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Agarwal said his group adds Rs 60,000 crore to government exchequer annually via taxes and that he wishes his companies continue with the dividend-paying trend. Be it Hindustan Zinc or Balco, he mentioned how the government is the biggest beneficiary, by way of dividend payouts.

"I would like to thank all over shareholders for their trust, our business partners and customer for the standing by us and the entire Vedanta family who make it all this possible," he said.

“When I look at the potential in manganese, nickel, ferro chrome and copper, it is merely an indication of how much can be done,” said Agarwal who interspersed his speech in English and Hindi.

Agarwal said India imports 50 per cent of its requirements today. Tomorrow, he said, it must be self-sufficient.

"The companies we have listed today will play a significant role in bridging the huge demand-supply gap for these vital raw materials. These companies have been built to serve the nation for generations, create long-term value for shareholders, strengthen India's self-reliance and support its ambition of Viksit Bharat," he said.

In the case of AI, he said "AI in our veins and we use it across our businesses," he said. The plan is to relist Vedanta Resources at a later date. "Vedanta and its businesses has to beyond us and are well-set for the growth phase," Agarwal said.