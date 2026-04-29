Vedanta Q4 FY26 profit jumps 89% YoY to Rs 9,352 crore; announces dividend – check amount

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in its financial performance for the March quarter (Q4 FY26), with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surging 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,352 crore.

The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 51,524 crore, up 29 per cent YoY, while EBITDA rose 59 per cent YoY to Rs 18,447 crore. EBITDA margin improved significantly to 44 per cent, expanding by 915 basis points (bps) compared to the year-ago period.

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Alongside the results, the Anil Agarwal-led mining and metals major announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for Q4 FY26.

"During the quarter ended 31 March 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 23 March 2026, approved the third interim dividend of Rs 11/- per equity share on face value on Re 1/- per equity share for FY 2025-26. With this, the total dividend declared for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs 34/- per eq1tity share on Re 1 /- each," it stated.

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta, highlighted strong operational performance during the year. "FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio. We delivered 2.9 million tonnes of alumina, 2.46 million tonnes of aluminium, 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal at Zinc India, 895 kt of pig iron and 101 kt of ferrochrome, reflecting improved operating efficiency alongside the ramp up of new capacities."

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He added, "During the year, we deployed Rs 14,918 crore of growth capex, commissioning key projects including Lanjigarh Train II, the new BALCO smelter, downstream expansions at Jharsuguda, the Debari roaster at Zinc India, and 1.3 GW of power capacity. Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in lowest costs in last five years at Aluminium and Zinc business."

Meanwhile, Vedanta shares were last seen trading 4.73 per cent higher at Rs 774.20 in Wednesday's fag-end deals.

In a separate development ahead of Vedanta's business demerger, the company's Board of Directors has fixed May 1, 2026 as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive shares in the newly formed entities.

Under the proposed restructuring, Vedanta shareholders will receive shares in the demerged companies in the following ratio:

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML): 1 equity share (face value Re 1) for every 1 Vedanta share held

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (to be renamed Vedanta Power Ltd): 1 equity share (face value Rs 10) for every 1 Vedanta share held

Malco Energy Ltd (to be renamed Vedanta Oil & Gas Ltd): 1 equity share (face value Re 1) for every 1 Vedanta share held

Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL): 1 equity share (face value Re 1) for every 1 Vedanta share held