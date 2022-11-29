Vedanta to go ex-dividend today; SCUF merger, RCF board meet & more

Tuesday will see shares of Vedanta going ex-dividend. Shares of Navoday Enterprises will go ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio while that of Shriram City Union Finance will go ex-amalgamation. The board of Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers (RCF) will meet today to consider interim dividend. The board of Ranjeet Mechatronics will consider a proposal of preferential issue of shares today.

Vedanta will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share. The record date for the same is November 30 and the dividend will be paid on December 22.

Shriram City Union Finance will go ex-amalgamation today. The company had earlier announced a composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation between Shrilekha Business Consultancy and Shriram Financial Ventures, and Shriram Capital and Shriram Transport Finance Company, and Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Ll Holdings and Shriram GI Holdings and Shriram Investment Holdings.

The record date for issuance of equity share is set at Wednesday November 30, 2022.

Navoday Enterprise will go ex-bonus in the 1:1 ratio today. The RCF board will meet today to consider a dividend proposal. If announced, this would be the first dividend by the company in FY23.

Meanwhile, BHEL, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing are banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

