Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Veegaland Developers IPO shares make decent debut; stock lists at 10% premium on NSE

Veegaland Developers IPO shares make decent debut; stock lists at 10% premium on NSE

Veegaland Developers sold its shares in the price band of Rs 130-140 apiece, applied for a minimum of 107 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 210 crore between September 10-15.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 9:59 AM IST
Veegaland Developers IPO shares make decent debut; stock lists at 10% premium on NSEErnakulam-headquartered Veegaland Developers is engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. 

Shares of Veegaland Developers made a decent stock market debut on Friday, September 18 as the real estate player was listed at Rs 154 on NSE, a premium of 10 per cent over the issue price of Rs 140 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 7.68 per cent at Rs 151 on BSE Ltd.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As of the listing price, investors of Veegaland Developers made a profit of up to Rs 1,500 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Veegaland Developers has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of the debut, the stock was commanding a grey market premium of 8-9 per shares, suggesting a listing pop of nearly 10 per cent for the investors.

IPO of Veegaland Developers was open for bidding between September 10-15 as the company raised a total of Rs 210 crore from its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,50,00,000 lakh equity shares. The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 130-140 apeice, with a lot size of 107 equity shares.

According to the data from BSE, the IPO of Rajputana Stainless was subscribed 13.55 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 2,145 crore via 4.35 lakh applications. On an individual basis, portion for non-institutional investors was booked 18.03 times, while qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) quota was subscribed 17.76 times. Retail portion was booked 9.24 times.

Advertisement

Incorporated in 2007, Ernakulam-headquartered Veegaland Developers is engaged in real estate development, focusing on residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The company undertakes planning, construction, and execution of property developments. It emphasizes quality construction, modern design, and timely project delivery.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue from a long-term perspective. Cumulative Capital is the sole book running lead manager of Veegaland Developers IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more