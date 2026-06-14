The FIFA World Cup 2026 has begun, with 48 teams competing across the United States, Mexico and Canada in what is being billed as the biggest World Cup in football history. For viewers in India, one of the main questions before the tournament was how and where matches would be shown, especially for fans planning to follow games live on their mobiles and other devices.

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That uncertainty has now ended, with Zee Entertainment securing the official rights to broadcast the tournament in India. Indian viewers can watch all matches live through Zee’s coverage, while selected fixtures will also be available free through DD Sports for viewers with access to DD Free Dish.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live for free

For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports has said it will broadcast selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on its network. The public broadcaster will show the opening match, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final, giving viewers with access to DD Free Dish a way to watch some of the tournament’s biggest games without paying for a subscription.

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Fans in India who want to watch matches on mobile phones and other devices have Zee5 as the main streaming platform for the tournament. For those looking at free mobile viewing options, the available input also points to several free-to-air international broadcasters and digital platforms that are carrying the tournament worldwide. Fans in India who wish to access these services may use a VPN, subject to the platform’s terms of service and applicable local laws.

Broadcast & streaming platforms in India

After weeks of speculation, Zee Entertainment was confirmed as the official broadcaster for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. The agreement gives Zee the rights to broadcast all matches from the tournament, allowing fans in India to follow every stage of the competition. Zee has also secured rights to several FIFA competitions through 2034, making it one of the biggest football broadcasting agreements in the country.

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As part of its coverage, Zee has introduced four dedicated sports channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. These channels will carry extensive FIFA World Cup coverage throughout the tournament.

Which app can viewers use in India

For viewers who want to watch on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and other connected devices, Zee5 is the main app for streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India. The platform offers a three-month subscription for Rs 799 and an annual subscription for Rs 1,699.

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Which matches will be shown on DD Sports

DD Sports began its coverage with the tournament opener featuring Mexico and South Africa. The semi-finals are scheduled for July 15 and July 16, while the final is set to be played on July 20. These matches will be available to DD Sports viewers across India.

Streaming options outside India

Fans outside India also have several ways to watch the tournament. In many countries, free-to-air coverage is being offered through public broadcasters and digital platforms. Among the streaming options available worldwide are BBC and ITV in the United Kingdom, SBS On Demand in Australia, the CazéTV YouTube channel in Brazil, RTBF and VRT in Belgium, RTE Player in Ireland, NOS in the Netherlands, SRF Play, RTS Play and RSI Play in Switzerland, and TRT in Turkey.

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The 2026 edition is the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries. It features an expanded 48-team format, includes a record 104 matches, and is being played across 16 host cities.