Redmi Turbo 5 review: Big battery, powerful gaming and premium design under ₹40,000

Redmi Turbo 5 - Design and display

The Redmi Turbo 5 features a glass back and a metal frame, giving it a premium feel. The dual-tone rear panel, red accents and Redmi branding add character to its design. Weighing around 204.7 grams, the phone feels comfortable to hold and is manageable for everyday use.

The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It also features Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front, adding to its durability.

On the front, the device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making it suitable for watching supported content on streaming platforms.

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The display is one of the phone’s strengths, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. The stereo speakers are loud and offer good audio quality, making the device suitable for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Redmi Turbo 5 - Performance and battery

The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. In our benchmark tests, the device scored around 2.1-2.2 million on AnTuTu.

Gaming performance is a key highlight. The phone supports BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile at up to 120fps in the reported tests. Overall, the performance was impressive for its price segment, making the Redmi Turbo 5 a compelling option if gaming, multitasking and processing power are the priorities.

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The device also features a 3D Ice Loop cooling system. During our testing, the phone delivered a satisfactory gaming experience without noticeable heating during prolonged sessions. This makes it a strong contender for a capable gaming smartphone in this price bracket.

Battery life is another major highlight. The Redmi Turbo 5 packs a 7,540mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging. In our testing, the phone delivered around 15 hours of screen-on time, while typical usage lasted around 1.5-2 days, depending on screen brightness, refresh rate and tasks.

The reverse wired charging feature also lets you top up compatible accessories, such as wireless earbuds, when needed.

Redmi Turbo 5 - Camera and software

The camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 20MP front camera. The primary camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps, while the front camera is limited to Full HD video recording.

Photography isn’t the Redmi Turbo 5’s primary focus, but the camera system handles everyday needs reasonably well. The primary camera’s image processing is decent, making it suitable for casual photography and sharing pictures on social media. However, those who prioritise camera versatility may find the ultrawide sensor limiting compared with phones that place greater emphasis on photography.

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On the software front, the Redmi Turbo 5 runs HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16. Xiaomi promises four years of major Android updates and six years of security updates.

The software includes features such as writing assistance, transcription and translation tools, alongside Hyper Island. However, the phone comes with pre-installed third-party applications, some of which can be uninstalled. If you prefer a cleaner software experience, you may need to spend some time removing unwanted apps and adjusting notifications.

Redmi Turbo 5 verdict

The Redmi Turbo 5 gets the fundamentals right for a performance-focused smartphone. Its powerful processor, smooth display, premium design and large battery make it an appealing option at ₹37,999. Gaming performance was a particular highlight during testing, and the phone didn't show noticeable heating during prolonged gaming sessions.

The camera system isn't the phone’s strongest selling point, but it's adequate for everyday photography. The large battery, fast charging and capable hardware further strengthen its overall package.

If you prioritise performance, gaming and battery life over advanced camera capabilities, the Redmi Turbo 5 deserves a place on your shortlist. At this price, it is a compelling option for a performance-oriented smartphone without moving into a more expensive flagship segment.