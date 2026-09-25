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Vodafone Idea shares rise after introducing free international roaming

Vodafone Idea shares rise after introducing free international roaming

IDEA14.32(1.42%)

Under the new proposition, Vi customers across eligible plans can enjoy free international roaming and a host of other benefits with postpaid plans starting at Rs 501.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:10 PM IST
Vodafone Idea shares rise after introducing free international roaming Vi said international roaming traditionally has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and mostly perceived as expensive. 

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) climbed 2 per cent in Friday's trade after the telecom operator announced introduction of free international roaming services with key postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans.

Under the new proposition, Vi customers across eligible plans can enjoy free international roaming and a host of other benefits with postpaid plans starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans and corporate plans starting at Rs 451 for enterprise consumers, Vodafone Idea said.

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With the breakthrough offering, said Vi, customers and their family members can now stay connected while travelling globally, across 170+ countries, for free.

"Consumers can simply open the Vi App, choose the international Roam-Free plans, start enjoying free international connectivity in their trip and travel with the confidence knowing that Vi has them connected, per the plan," Vodafone Idea said.

By 2 pm, Vodafone Idea shares had hit a high of Rs 14.32 apiece, up 1.56 per cent.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vi said international roaming traditionally has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and mostly perceived as expensive.

"We are taking a disruptive approach by making international roaming as a built-in benefit on our key Vi plans. It is a simple but significant shift from ‘buy roaming when you travel’ to ‘your Vi number travels with you for free," Khosla said.

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Vodafone Idea said: "For decades, staying connected while travelling internationally meant juggling multiple SIM cards, buying local or travel SIMs before departure, losing the convenience of using one's Indian mobile number, missing critical OTPs, relying on unsecured public/free Wi-Fi, navigating tedious documentation, or worrying about unexpected roaming bills. Vi is now redefining that experience. Making it simple for the customer."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:08 PM IST
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