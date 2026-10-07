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Waaree Energies, Indian Hotels, Marksans among top stocks to buy; check price targets & more

Waaree Energies, Indian Hotels, Marksans among top stocks to buy; check price targets & more

WAAREEENER2,398.00(2.19%)

A host of brokerage firms have suggested select stocks to trade to make short-term gains, based on the solid technical parameters and sound charts. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Waaree Energies, Indian Hotels, Marksans among top stocks to buy; check price targets & moreBrokerage firms like Religare Broking, Systematix Institutional Equities and Canara Bank Securites have picked stocks from various sectors.

Amid the rising wild swings in the Indian equity markets, host of brokerage firms including Religare Broking, Systematix Institutional Equities and Canara Bank Securites have suggested select stocks to trade to make short-term gains, based on the solid technical parameters and sound charts. They have picked stocks from various sectors. Here's their top stocks picks, target prices, stop loss and more:

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Marksans Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 351-358 | Stop Loss: Rs 309
Marksans Pharma Ltd has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the moderate zone around 53, reflecting a strong momentum upward trend. Volume expansion during  the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 351-358, and keep a stop loss at Rs 309.
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities


Waaree Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,472-2,570 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,300
Waaree Energies has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. It has confirmed a bullish reversal formation resembling a Homing Pigeon pattern, suggesting the possibility of a trend reversal from the current levels. The stock has given a bullish breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern. The breakout is accompanied by above-average volume, which adds strength and conviction to the positive price action. The emergence of a bullish setup after such a substantial correction indicates improving buying interest and creates the possibility of a technical rebound in the near term. One can consider entering Waaree Energies Ltd in the range of Rs 2,386–2,380, with a stop-loss at Rs 2,300. The stock holds potential to achieve targets of Rs 2,472 and Rs 2,570 in the near term.
Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Prime Securities | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 270
The chart of Prime Securities Ltd is showing a bullish breakout from a long term triangular pattern. The price has shown volatility and has taken a retest on the downward sloping line confirming the breakout. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 58, reflecting strong momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 340.50-400.00, and keep a stop loss at Rs 271. 
Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities


Indian Hotels Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 782 | Stop Loss: Rs 710
Indian Hotels Co Ltd maintains a positive bias and turns gradually bullish, supported by a sustained rebound from the 100-DEMA and a sequence of higher lows. The stock has reclaimed the 50- DEMA while sustaining above its short-term moving average, indicating improving momentum. A decisive breakout above the descending trendline further validates the bullish bias and suggests potential trend reversal. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range with a target price of Rs 782 and a stop loss of Rs 710.
Recommended by: Religare Broking

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:38 AM IST
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