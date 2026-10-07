Waaree Energies, Indian Hotels, Marksans among top stocks to buy; check price targets & more



Waaree Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,472-2,570 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,300

Waaree Energies has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. It has confirmed a bullish reversal formation resembling a Homing Pigeon pattern, suggesting the possibility of a trend reversal from the current levels. The stock has given a bullish breakout from a Cup and Handle pattern. The breakout is accompanied by above-average volume, which adds strength and conviction to the positive price action. The emergence of a bullish setup after such a substantial correction indicates improving buying interest and creates the possibility of a technical rebound in the near term. One can consider entering Waaree Energies Ltd in the range of Rs 2,386–2,380, with a stop-loss at Rs 2,300. The stock holds potential to achieve targets of Rs 2,472 and Rs 2,570 in the near term.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities

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Prime Securities | Buy | Target Price: Rs 340-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 270

The chart of Prime Securities Ltd is showing a bullish breakout from a long term triangular pattern. The price has shown volatility and has taken a retest on the downward sloping line confirming the breakout. Price has again moved above all of the moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 58, reflecting strong momentum with room before overbought territory, supporting further upside without signalling exhaustion. We recommend to buy with short-term targets of Rs 340.50-400.00, and keep a stop loss at Rs 271.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Indian Hotels Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 782 | Stop Loss: Rs 710

Indian Hotels Co Ltd maintains a positive bias and turns gradually bullish, supported by a sustained rebound from the 100-DEMA and a sequence of higher lows. The stock has reclaimed the 50- DEMA while sustaining above its short-term moving average, indicating improving momentum. A decisive breakout above the descending trendline further validates the bullish bias and suggests potential trend reversal. Traders may consider accumulating the stock within the recommended range with a target price of Rs 782 and a stop loss of Rs 710.

Recommended by: Religare Broking