Why are SIP investors more successful than most market participants?

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) investors tend to outperform many market participants not because SIPs guarantee superior returns, but because they reduce behavioural mistakes and enforce disciplined investing, according to DSP Mutual Fund’s latest “NETRA – Early Signals Through Charts” report for May 2026.

The report argues that the gap between market returns and actual investor returns is often driven less by lack of knowledge and more by emotional decision-making. Fear during corrections, greed during rallies, panic selling, and recency bias frequently lead investors to mistime entries and exits, ultimately hurting long-term wealth creation.

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“SIP is not magical. It is methodical,” the report said, explaining that systematic investing works because it removes emotion from the investment process and encourages consistency through market cycles.

SIPs

According to DSP, SIP investing has historically delivered positive real returns across most global markets over long periods, including India, the US, Japan, and several emerging economies.

In India, SIP investments generated around 12% returns over the last 30 years, while real returns stood near 5%, the report said. SIPs also delivered returns above 8% in nearly 74% of rolling five-year periods in India.

However, DSP clarified that SIPs are not immune to volatility and can still witness meaningful drawdowns over shorter timeframes.

The real advantage of SIPs, according to the report, lies in reducing behavioural and timing errors.

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“Most investors underperform due to behaviour, not lack of knowledge,” DSP said.

The report added that market returns and investor returns are often very different because investors react emotionally to market movements. A disciplined SIP approach narrows this “behavioural gap” by maintaining regular investments regardless of market conditions.

Large caps

Beyond SIP investing, the report also highlighted changing market valuations and asset allocation trends.

DSP noted that large-cap stocks currently appear relatively better placed compared to small- and mid-cap (SMID) stocks, which continue to trade at elevated valuations versus both historical averages and global peers.

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According to the report, the Nifty’s forward price-to-book ratio has moved below its long-term average, indicating valuation normalisation rather than severe market distress.

The report cautioned that lower valuations should not automatically be viewed as a signal that markets have bottomed out.

“The signal is to increase equity allocation within guardrails, not to predict the bottom,” DSP said.

DSP also advised investors against making broad allocation shifts into SMIDs simply because of recent outperformance.

Consumption slowdown

The report further pointed to weakness in India’s private consumption cycle, although it argued that the slowdown should not be interpreted as a structural collapse.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) growth has averaged around 10.4% since FY18, marking the weakest period of consumption growth on record.

Weak wage growth, stress in labour-intensive sectors, slower housing activity, and subdued government spending have affected demand, according to DSP.

However, urban and higher-income consumption trends remain relatively resilient, supported by personal loan growth and formal-sector credit expansion.

DSP also said Corporate India’s balance sheets are now significantly healthier, with lower debt levels and stronger banking system liquidity, positioning companies for the next investment cycle once demand visibility improves.