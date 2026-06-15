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Why hotel, tourism stocks rose today-IRCTC, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip shares up 3%  

Why hotel, tourism stocks rose today-IRCTC, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip shares up 3%  

Shares of Tata Group-owned chain of hotels Indian Hotels rose 3% to Rs 698.75 against the previous close of Rs 679.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 98,871 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 15, 2026 2:05 PM IST
Why hotel, tourism stocks rose today-IRCTC, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip shares up 3%  Thomas Cook (India) shares rose 3% to Rs 112.70

Shares of travel and tourism sector firms such as Thomas Cook, Lemon Tree, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip and IRCTC rose up to 3% on Monday as market participants welcomed a truce deal between US and Iran. The peace deal is likely to end months of volatility and weakness in the global markets. 

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Shares of Tata Group-owned chain of hotels Indian Hotels rose 3% to Rs 698.75 against the previous close of Rs 679.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 98,871 crore. 

Shares of another domestic and foreign tour operator Easy Trip Planners surged nearly 3% to Rs 8.63 against the previous close of Rs 8.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3029 crore.

Thomas Cook (India) shares rose 3% to Rs 112.70 against the previous close of Rs 109.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5137 crore. Thomas Cook (India) is a leading omnichannel travel and financial services provider in Asia-Pacific, offering foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, and visa services. 

Lemon Tree Hotels, a leading operator of chain of domestic hotels and international properties in Bhutan, Nepal, and the UAE gained 3% to Rs 113.90 against the previous close of Rs 107.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8702 crore. 

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Govt-owned tourism operator IRCTC stock rose 1.72% to Rs 530.55 against the previous close of Rs 521.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 41,600 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 15, 2026 2:05 PM IST
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