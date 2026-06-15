Why hotel, tourism stocks rose today-IRCTC, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip shares up 3%  

Shares of travel and tourism sector firms such as Thomas Cook, Lemon Tree, Indian Hotels, Easy Trip and IRCTC rose up to 3% on Monday as market participants welcomed a truce deal between US and Iran. The peace deal is likely to end months of volatility and weakness in the global markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Tata Group-owned chain of hotels Indian Hotels rose 3% to Rs 698.75 against the previous close of Rs 679.85. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 98,871 crore.

Shares of another domestic and foreign tour operator Easy Trip Planners surged nearly 3% to Rs 8.63 against the previous close of Rs 8.35. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3029 crore.

Thomas Cook (India) shares rose 3% to Rs 112.70 against the previous close of Rs 109.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5137 crore. Thomas Cook (India) is a leading omnichannel travel and financial services provider in Asia-Pacific, offering foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, and visa services.

Lemon Tree Hotels, a leading operator of chain of domestic hotels and international properties in Bhutan, Nepal, and the UAE gained 3% to Rs 113.90 against the previous close of Rs 107.30. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8702 crore.

Advertisement

Govt-owned tourism operator IRCTC stock rose 1.72% to Rs 530.55 against the previous close of Rs 521.15. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 41,600 crore.