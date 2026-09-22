YES Bank, GMR Airports Infra, IDFC First Bank: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss



GMR Airports Infrastructure | Buy | Target Price: Rs 105 | Stop Loss: Rs 98

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is witnessing a double-bottom formation on the chart, accompanied by a bullish divergence on the RSI, indicating improving momentum. The stock is currently at an important technical level, and sustained trading above Rs 98 can trigger further upside toward Rs 105. Hence, Rs 98 should be closely monitored as the key support as well as the trigger level for the anticipated upward move.

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IDFC First Bank | Book Profits

IDFC First Bank has already witnessed a significant rally from Rs 58 to Rs 88 and is currently struggling near the important resistance zone of Rs 88. After such a sharp upmove, some consolidation or cooling-off cannot be ruled out. Hence, traders may consider locking in partial profits at elevated levels and remain cautious about chasing the stock at current levels.



YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 25 | Stop Loss: Rs 22

YES Bank Ltd is currently sustaining above the middle band of the Keltner channel, which is acting as an important support around Rs 22.80. RSI is sustaining above the 50 mark, indicating positive momentum on the daily chart. Additionally, price action continues to hold above the previous breakout zone, supporting the ongoing bullish structure. Hence, we expect YES Bank to continue its upward movement toward Rs 25, which is the major resistance level. The key support remains at Rs 22, while Rs 22.80 acts as immediate technical support.