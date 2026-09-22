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YES Bank, GMR Airports Infra, IDFC First Bank: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

YES Bank, GMR Airports Infra, IDFC First Bank: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop loss

YESBANK23.17(1.98%)

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that YES Bank is sustaining above the middle band of the Keltner channel, which is acting as an important support. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 8:46 AM IST
YES Bank, GMR Airports Infra, IDFC First Bank: Stocks to trade — Key levels, targets & stop lossIDFC First Bank has witnessed a significant rally from Rs 58 to Rs 88 and is struggling near the important resistance zone, said the analyst.

The Indian equity benchmark ended kicked-off the week on a positive note amid the renewed hopes of engagement between the USE and Iran, while led to eased inflationary concerns driven by fall in the crude oil price and bond yield. The BSE Sensex surged 564.03 points, or 0.76 per cent, to end at 74,858.99, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 67.90 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 23,414.30.

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Select buzzing stocks including YES Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure and IDFC First Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:


GMR Airports Infrastructure | Buy | Target Price: Rs 105 | Stop Loss: Rs 98
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd is witnessing a double-bottom formation on the chart, accompanied by a bullish divergence on the RSI, indicating improving momentum. The stock is currently at an important technical level, and sustained trading above Rs 98 can trigger further upside toward Rs 105. Hence, Rs 98 should be closely monitored as the key support as well as the trigger level for the anticipated upward move.

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IDFC First Bank | Book Profits
IDFC First Bank has already witnessed a significant rally from Rs 58 to Rs 88 and is currently struggling near the important resistance zone of Rs 88. After such a sharp upmove, some consolidation or cooling-off cannot be ruled out. Hence, traders may consider locking in partial profits at elevated levels and remain cautious about chasing the stock at current levels.


YES Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 25 | Stop Loss: Rs 22
YES Bank Ltd is currently sustaining above the middle band of the Keltner channel, which is acting as an important support around Rs 22.80. RSI is sustaining above the 50 mark, indicating positive momentum on the daily chart. Additionally, price action continues to hold above the previous breakout zone, supporting the ongoing bullish structure. Hence, we expect YES Bank to continue its upward movement toward Rs 25, which is the major resistance level. The key support remains at Rs 22, while Rs 22.80 acts as immediate technical support.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 8:46 AM IST
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