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Petrol, diesel prices today, September 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol, diesel prices today, September 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

With Brent crude dropping to around $101 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 8:31 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today, September 22: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & moreThe national average petrol price stands at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per litre. 

Fuel prices across India remain largely stable on September 22, with petrol and diesel rates holding steady in most major cities. The national average petrol price stands at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹97.83 per litre.

Metro City Rates

In Mumbai, petrol is available at ₹111.21 per litre, marking the same rate as the previous day’s rate. Diesel in the financial capital is priced at ₹97.83 per litre, the same as yesterday’s rate. Delhi sees petrol at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre, reflecting the capital’s relatively lower fuel costs compared to other metros.

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City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L)
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Chennai 107.76 99.55
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

In other major cities, including Bengaluru, petrol is recorded at ₹111.68 per litre and diesel at ₹99.56 per litre, while Hyderabad sees the highest metro rates, with petrol at ₹116.15 per litre and diesel at ₹104.23 per litre. Kolkata’s diesel rate stands at ₹99.82 per litre, while Chennai’s is ₹99.55 per litre.

What This Means for You

With Brent crude dropping to around $101 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers are advised to monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes can cause variations even within the same state.

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Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 8:31 AM IST
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