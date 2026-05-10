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YES Bank share price targets as analysts expect fresh 52-week high

YES Bank share price targets as analysts expect fresh 52-week high

YES Bank stock: The banking stock has turned bullish in the short term after a strong breakout from the Rs 19 to Rs 20 consolidation zone. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 10, 2026 5:22 PM IST
YES Bank share price targets as analysts expect fresh 52-week highYES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Pic source: (AI image for representational purposes)

YES Bank share price: Shares of YES Bank have approached their 52 week high, reached on October 10, 2025. The banking stock has turned bullish in the short term after a strong breakout from the Rs 19 to Rs 20 consolidation zone. Strong buying activity in the short term has pushed the stock into the overbought zone. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 77.8, signaling the stock is overbought on charts. 

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The banking stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 17.19 on March 30, 2026. However, YES Bank stock has risen 26% in a year and gained 20.43% in a month. 

In the previous session, YES Bank stock rose 1.82% to Rs 22.93 against the previous close of Rs 22.52. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 71,955 crore. 

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Analysts expect the banking stock to hit a fresh 52 week high in the near term.    

Sachin Gupta, Vice President – Technical Research , Choice Broking said, "For now, the Rs 18–Rs 20 zone is expected to act as a strong support area. As long as the stock sustains above this range, the possibility of an upside moves toward Rs 26–Rs 30 remains open. A decisive breakout above Rs 32 would be a key trigger, as it could confirm stronger bullish momentum and pave the way for a larger rally in the medium term."

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said , "Fresh entry can be considered near Rs 22.30–Rs 22.50 with stop loss at Rs 21.20, while upside targets are placed at Rs 24 and Rs 25. Existing holders can continue to hold with trailing stop loss at Rs 21.20 as the stock is forming higher highs and higher lows along with improving price action strength."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 10, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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