YES Bank, Suzlon, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea: How retail favs fared in 2025

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and YES Bank are three of top 15 retail favourite stocks that delivered double digit returns in 2025 so far. ITC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and Suzlon Energy Ltd disappointed investors, tumbling over 10 per cent each. A total of eight of 15 stocks managed to match or exceed returns offered by fixed deposit with tenure of less than a year, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggested.

Tata Motors, which has the highest number of retail investors at 66,25,734, delivered a negative return of 3 per cent in 2025 so far against 4 per cent rise in the NSE Nifty. Tariff impact, recent cyberattack and some liquidity hit expected due to production halt at JLR, weighed on stock. Despite geo-political issues, the US market is resilient, China is holding up, and EU/UK are stable, Emkay Global noted. Analysts said domestic demand stayed strong, but maintained neutral to 'reduce' on stock due to muted growth prospects in JLR.

YES Bank, with 62.64 lakh retail investors, delivered a solid 11 per cent return in 2025 so far. The stock gained as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), a Japanese multinational financial services company belonging to the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), acquired Rs 8,888.97 crore or 13.19 per cent stake in YES Bank shares from SBI.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, with the third highest retail holding of 60.24 lakh investors, has advanced 7.43 per cent to Rs 8.53 level from Rs 7.94 level. The stock has gained amid a moderation in subscriber losses but SC hearing on VIL plea on DoT's additional AGR demand remained key monitorables.

Tata Steel, with 57.44 lakh retail investors, delivered 21 per cent return. PL Capital said there remains an upside risk to its Ebitda per tonne assumptions for Tata Steel, as the safeguard duty has effectively set a floor for domestic pricing, and improving demand would lead to higher prices in domestic parlance which is at 6 per cent discount to import parity prices.

"On the downside, demand uncertainty in developed markets and continued China supplies remains a risk for TSE performance. The stock currently trades at 6.2x/5.6x FY27/28E Ebitda. We maintain Accumulate rating with a revised target price of 181 (earlier 177), valuing the company at 6.5x EV/Sep’27E Ebitda (rolling forward from Mar’27)," it said.

Suzlon Energy tumbled 11.30 per cent in 2025 so far, but a couple of brokerage have turned positive on the stock. MOFSL recently suggested a target of Rs 80, a slight premium over its historical average two-year forward PE of 27 times, as execution and earnings are just picking up for the wind turbine maker.

"Suzlon stands to benefit from regulatory tailwinds mandating local content (ALMM for wind), a robust order book providing strong revenue visibility, and execution improvements through proactive land acquisition and EPC expansion initiatives," MOFSL said.

IRFC plunged 16 per cent, while Jio Financial and Tata Power stayed flat. Reliance Industries Ltd, NTPC Ltd, NHPC Ltd and State Bank Of India gained 2-13 per cent. ITC plunged 16 per cent while HDFC Bank Ltd and IDFC First Bank gained 9 per cent each.