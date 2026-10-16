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YES Bank's AT1 bonds writeoff: Rs 11,000-crore hit for shareholders, Kotak says lender may need to raise capital 

YES Bank's AT1 bonds writeoff: Rs 11,000-crore hit for shareholders, Kotak says lender may need to raise capital 

YESBANK17.50(3.42%)

YES Bank shareholders have lost nearly Rs 11,260 crore in market capitalisation from October 14 close. On Wednesday, market cap of the bank  stood at Rs 66,159 crore.  

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 3:22 PM IST
YES Bank's AT1 bonds writeoff: Rs 11,000-crore hit for shareholders, Kotak says lender may need to raise capital In the current session too, the banking stock fell 3% to Rs 17.55. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 55,652 crore.

YES Bank share price: YES Bank Ltd's Rs 8,400-crore AT-1 write-off could create a potential liability of Rs 13,000- Rs 15000 crore, including accrued interest, with a meaningful impact on capital ratios and net worth, says Kotak Institutional Equities.

"Based on our estimates, CET-1 could decline by 450 bps to 9.3% from current levels of 14%, increasing the likelihood of a capital raise," it added. There would be a 25-30% impact on FY2026 net worth.

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The brokerage maintained its 'sell' call on the bank and said it would revisit its Fair Value after management commentary and earnings. It expects a total impact of 450 bps on the bank’s capital adequacy ratio.

On Thursday, YES Bank stock closed 14.43% lower amid reports that the Supreme Court has set aside YES Bank's Rs 8415 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds write-off decision. YES Bank stock slipped 20% intra day to Rs 16.98 against the previous close of Rs 21.21.

In the current session too, the banking stock fell 3% to Rs 17.55. Market cap of the lender fell to Rs 55,652 crore. YES Bank shareholders have lost nearly Rs 11,260 crore in market capitalisation from October 14 close. On Wednesday, market cap of the bank  stood at Rs 66,159 crore.

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"The outcome is negative to the capital structure of Yes Bank. We do not know if there are any legal options left to proceed on this issue from the bank’s perspective. If this is accepted, assuming the entire principal and interest of Rs 15000 crore is marked down from equity (through reserves or otherwise), we expect a total impact of 450 bps on the bank’s capital adequacy ratio, with the CET-1 ratio dropping to 9.3% from current levels of 14%. There would be 25-30% impact on FY2026 net worth," said the brokerage.

"We maintain SELL on YES Bank with a FV of Rs19, valuing the bank at ~1X book and ~10X FY2028E EPS for RoEs that are still 10% (prior to any markdown). We will revisit our FV and rating post results tomorrow," added the brokerage.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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