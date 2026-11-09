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ZEEL shares in focus as board to consider buyback, interim dividend on Nov 12

ZEEL shares in focus as board to consider buyback, interim dividend on Nov 12

ZEEL68.42(6.96%)

ZEEL said its board will examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors in relation to the recent decline in the market price of the equity shares of the company.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 8:36 AM IST
ZEEL shares in focus as board to consider buyback, interim dividend on Nov 12The board, ZEEL said, would consider appropriate measures for reinforcing investor confidence and enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) are in focus on Monday as the board of directors of the company are scheduled to meet on Thursday, November 12, to examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors in relation to the recent decline in the market price of the equity shares of the company.

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The board, ZEEL said, would consider appropriate measures for reinforcing investor confidence and enhancing long-term shareholder value. In this context, ZEEL said its board will consider various measures in the interests of the company and its shareholders, including a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company, payment of interim dividend or any other measure that will meet the objectives set forth hereinabove, in accordance with applicable laws.

"The proposal is subject to consideration and approval by the board, and no decision has been taken in this regard as on the date of this intimation. The outcome of the board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges in accordance with applicable law," ZEEL said.

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the company’s Code of Conduct, ZEEL said the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed for the designated persons and their immediate relatives until 48 hours after the disclosure of the outcome of the aforesaid Board Meeting.

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ZEEL recently reported stronger-than-expected Q2 revenue, driven by FIFA-led subscriptions, but its margins missed on elevated content and new-initiative spending. ZEEL's management reported 35–40 per cent retention of FIFA-acquired ZEE5 subscribers, underpinning H2FY27 digital growth, although subscription growth should moderate compared to Q2FY27’s growth rate, JM Financial said in a receny note.

"Returns on new initiatives, content and marketing investments are key to watch. We have cut FY27E–28E EPS by 3 per cent to 27 per cent, largely due margin estimates cut. We continue to value ZEEL at 11x FY28E EPS; maintain REDUCE," it said on October 31.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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