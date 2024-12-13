Zomato, M&M, HDFC Bank and one Adani group stock among 10 top ideas for 2025

StoxBox’s has come out with a list of 10 stocks including banks such as HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd; automobile majors namely Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Hero MotoCorp Ltd; online delivery platform Zomato Ltd and an Adani group stock Ambuja Cements Ltd. The brokerage examined strengths, opportunities, and growth potential of these 10 companies and suggested its target prices for each of the stock for 2025.

"The Indian stock market in 2025 offers diverse opportunities across banking, cement, hospitality, and technology sectors. Strategic initiatives, robust fundamentals, and sectoral growth prospects make these companies top picks. Investors should, however, consider individual risk tolerance and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions," StoxBox said.

Ambuja Cements

StoxBox suggested a target price of Rs 600 for Ambuja Cements, hinting at an upside potential of 19 per cent. As a flagship company of the Adani group, Ambuja Cements is a leader in India's cement manufacturing, with a current capacity of 89 million tons per annum (MTPA), projected to increase to 140 MTPA by FY28. Strategic acquisitions, including Orient Cement and Ltd the integration of Penna Cement, further strengthen its expansion plans, it said.

Federal Bank

StoxBox suggested a target price of Rs 250 on Federal Bank, suggesting an upside of 18 per cent. The private lender has achieved record-high profits in Q2FY25, driven by its strategic focus on expanding the CASA base and maintaining asset quality through restrained unsecured advances. Under the leadership of its new MD & CEO Manian, the bank has set an ambitious credit growth guidance of 18 per cent for FY25. By avoiding high-cost deposits and adhering to prudent lending practices, Federal Bank has solidified its position as a strong contender among mid-sized banks, StoxBox said.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers an upside potential of 18 per cent., StoxBox said. Following its merger, the bank is optimising its loan-to-deposit ratio and replacing high-cost borrowings with low-cost deposits. Anticipated rate cuts in FY25 are expected to stabilise its net interest margins (NIMs), which are projected to rise from 3.47 per cent to 4 per cent over the next two years. With a strong focus on asset quality and efficient growth strategies, HDFC Bank continues to be a reliable long-term investment, StoxBox said.

Hero MotoCorp

The domestic brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 5,717 for Hero MotoCorp, hinting at an 18 per cent upside potential ahead. The two-wheeler maker is poised for strong growth, driven by its flagship models and entry into the EV market with upcoming e-scooter launches, StoxBox said. "A revival in rural and semi-urban demand, along with strong festive season sales, strengthens its market position. With a robust product portfolio and a focus on both premium and traditional segments, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned for continued success," it said.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has received a target price of Rs 1,560 from StoxBox. The target price suggests a potential 20 per cent upside. The bank’s improved asset quality is reflected in reduced gross NPA and net NPA levels. With 51 per cent of its loans linked to the repo rate, anticipated rate cuts in FY25 are expected to stabilise its NIMs. ICICI Bank’s cautious approach to unsecured lending, combined with its consistent performance in core banking metrics, makes it a compelling choice for investors, StoxBox said.

Indian Hotels Company

The broking firm has a target of Rs 930 on the Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd. The target suggests a 17 per cent upside potential. IHCL follows an asset-light expansion strategy and ventures into areas like Qmin and Amã Stays to capitalise on the growing domestic leisure travel market, StoxBox said. The company’s focus on improving Ebitda margins and leveraging supply-demand imbalances may ensure robust growth ahead. With a strong balance sheet, IHCL remains a key player in the hospitality sector, well-positioned for continued success, the brokerage said.

Laxmi Organics Industries

Laxmi Organics Industries Ltd has received a target price of Rs 295, which hints at 16 per cent upside. The company, a leader in acetyl intermediates and specialty chemicals, has Rs 1,100 crore capex plan aimed at doubling its Ketene and Diketene production. "Operational improvements, along with new product launches, position Laxmi Organics for significant revenue and EBITDA growth by FY28, making it well-positioned for long-term success," StoxBox said.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), with a current market price of ₹3,048 and a target of ₹3,635, offers a 19% upside. The company boasts a strong lineup in utility vehicles (UVs) and is making significant inroads into the EV market. M&M's strategic positioning minimizes cannibalization among its models, while the strong demand during the festive season further supports its leadership in the domestic UV market, positioning the company for continued growth.

Mankind Pharma

StoxBox has a target price of Rs 3,100 on Mankind Pharma Ltd. The brokerage sees 18 per cent upside on the counter. The company's acquisitions of Bharat Serums and Panacea Biotech have strengthened its chronic therapy and niche product portfolio. "With a robust domestic market share and ongoing expansion in Tier-I cities, Mankind Pharma's strategic initiatives and new product launches position it for sustained growth," StoxBox said.

Zomato

StoxBox has a target of Rs 325 on Zomato, hinting at 19 per cent upside potential. The company’s leadership in food delivery and quick commerce, along with Blinkit’s expansion and Hyperpure’s alternate revenue streams, positions Zomato for exponential growth. Rising internet penetration and evolving consumer behavior further strengthen its position, making Zomato a strong contender in India’s fast-growing digital economy, StoxBox said.