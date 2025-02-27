'AI advancing at light speed': Nvidia posts 78% jump in quarterly revenue

Nvidia recorded a 78 per cent, year-on-year (YoY), surge in its fourth-quarter revenue, at $39.3 billion, due to a strong demand for Blackwell (graphics processing unit) and lightning-speed artificial intelligence (IT) advancement. On a sequential basis, revenue saw an uptick of 12 per cent.

"For the quarter, GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 14 per cent from the previous quarter and up 82 per cent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.89, up 10 per cent from the previous quarter and up 71 per cent from a year ago," the dominant AI chipmaker stated on Wednesday.

"For fiscal 2025, revenue was $130.5 billion, up 114 per cent from a year ago. GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.94, up 147 per cent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $2.99, up 130 per cent from a year ago," Nvidia added.

"Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

"We've successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries."

Nvidia also said it would pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record on March 12, 2025. During the last trading session, the stock gained 3.67 per cent to settle at $131.28.

The positive earnings from Nvidia can bring in some relief for the technology stocks which have stumbled recently after China's DeepSeek said it achieved significant AI performance at low cost.

Nvidia's stock has surged around 1,845 per cent in the last five years. Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla) stocks on average more than quadrupled in that time, while the benchmark S&P 500 has gained about 101 per cent.