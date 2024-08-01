Hudco, RVNL, NBCC, HAL, Inox Wind among 80 stocks that turned multibagger in 9 months

Indian benchmark indices welcomed August with a bang, scaling new record highs, as bulls continued to dominate the Dalal Street, thanks to interest rate cut hint by the US Fed. NSE's Nifty50 hit 25,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, August 1, while BSE's barometer Sensex also crossed 82,000-levels for the first time.



Related Articles

US Fed chief Jerome Powell kept rates unchanged but signaled rate cuts as early as September. This unleashed animal spirits and pushed the bond and equity prices higher globally. US 10 year bond yields slipped sharply lower and are on the verge of falling below 4 per cent mark, said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities.



"This is a big positive for the markets as the cost of capital for corporates and consumers is falling. Riskier assets like emerging markets and metals are likely to do well. Precious metals like gold and silver too should benefit from rate cuts," he said.



The domestic headline indices rallied more than 33 per cent in just the last nine-months from their 52-week lows hit in late October 2023, thanks to eased down geopolitical concerns, rate cut hopes, political continuity, strong earnings and buoyancy from the domestic buyers. Broader market- BSE midcap and BSE smallcap indices- rallied over 60 per cent from their 52-week lows.



If both FIIs and DIIs turn buyers the market can spurt today but sustaining the rally would be difficult since valuations are getting stretched, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "The risk of a regional aggravation of the Gaza war is high. Among the early Q1 results the cyclical upturn in automobiles looks impressive and likely to sustain," he said.



According to data from AceEquity, 80 stocks from the BSE500 index delivered more than 100 per return in the last nine months, when Sensex & Nifty hit their 52-week lows of October 26, 2023. It means that 16 per cent of shares or every 4 out of every 25 stocks surged 100 per cent or more.



Cochin Shipyard emerged as the topper of the pack as the state-run shipping player rallied more than 450 per cent to Rs 2,619.80 from Rs 470.58 on October 26. Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) also soared more than 320 per cent to Rs 312.15 on August 31 from Rs 74.14 on October 26, 2023.



Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and Inox Wind also soared 300 per cent and 250 per cent, respectively, while Bharat Dynamics gained over 205 per cent during the given period.



Aegis Logistics, Oil India, Trent, Signatureglobal (India), Motilal Oswal, Oracle Financial, NBCC (India), Hitachi Energy, Mazagon Dock, IRFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Amara Raja, BHEL, Sobha, TVS Holdings, Schneider Electric, Torrent Power, Indus Towers rallied 150-200 per cent during the given period.



BASF India, NCC, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Bharat Electronics, Hindustan Petroleum, REC, Power Finance Corporation, NLC India, Nuvama Wealth Management, BEML, Swan Energy, Prestige Estates, Cummins India, Hindustan Copper, MRPL, Jubilant Pharmova and HBL Power also gained more than 125 per cent each.



After two days of failed attempts to slip past supports, yesterday marked a strong intention to push higher, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "This has now charted a quick trajectory towards 25,192 shortly, and 25,800 in the near term," he said.



Among the laggards, stocks including One97 Communications (Paytm) was the bigger loser, eroding about 45 per cent of the investor's wealth. Other stocks including Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), IIFL Finance, VIP Industries and Rajesh Exports tumbled 25-40 per cent during the period.